UAE jobs: Which sectors are likely to see the most hiring?

The Gulf job market is showing signs of recovery after suffering a sharp slowdown triggered by the regional conflict earlier this year, with fresh data indicating that both employers and jobseekers are gradually returning to the market as business confidence stabilises following the ceasefire.

According to data released by GulfTalent⁠, daily registrations by professionals seeking jobs in the Gulf fell 35 per cent in March compared with February, while the number of companies actively posting vacancies declined 24 per cent over the same period.

The slowdown followed the outbreak of hostilities on February 28, which disrupted regional trade routes, weakened business sentiment and triggered uncertainty across key sectors including tourism, logistics, retail and aviation.

Market activity reached its lowest point in late March around the Eid Al Fitr holiday before beginning a gradual recovery after the ceasefire took effect on April 8.

Industry analysts say the data highlights both the resilience and vulnerability of the Gulf labour market during periods of geopolitical instability.

While the conflict temporarily disrupted hiring and discouraged overseas professionals from relocating to the region, the recovery trend suggests underlying demand for talent in the UAE and wider Gulf remains fundamentally strong.

The UAE in particular continues to benefit from large-scale economic diversification projects, infrastructure spending, financial sector expansion and sustained investment in technology, logistics and advanced manufacturing.

“The temporary slowdown reflected caution rather than structural weakness,” a Dubai-based recruitment consultant said. “Most companies paused hiring decisions because of uncertainty, but the region’s long-term growth drivers remain intact.”

GulfTalent’s data shows that the decline in interest in Gulf jobs varied sharply across regions.

Professionals already based within GCC countries showed the smallest decline in job search activity, at 15 per cent, reflecting continued confidence among residents familiar with conditions on the ground.

By contrast, interest from Europe fell 48 per cent — the steepest decline globally — as international media coverage amplified concerns over regional instability.

Job search activity from Asia dropped 40 per cent, while Africa recorded a 34 per cent decline.

Recruitment specialists say many overseas professionals adopted a “wait-and-watch” approach during the height of the conflict, delaying relocation plans until stability improved.

At the same time, the conflict itself generated a new wave of locally based jobseekers, particularly from sectors directly affected by the slowdown in travel, tourism, hospitality and retail activity.

This increase in local talent supply partly offset the decline in overseas applications.

Employer activity, meanwhile, declined less sharply than jobseeker registrations because hiring decisions typically follow longer planning cycles.

Many businesses had already approved budgets and headcount plans months earlier and therefore continued recruitment through the initial weeks of the crisis.

Some sectors even saw stronger hiring demand during the disruption period.

Logistics and supply-chain related roles remained relatively active as companies rushed to redesign shipping routes and secure operational continuity following disruptions in regional maritime trade corridors.

Analysts say the episode underscored how the Gulf labour market is becoming increasingly linked to geopolitical developments and global supply-chain dynamics.

In April, the market began to recover gradually.

Daily professional registrations rose 24 per cent from March levels, while the number of companies posting jobs increased by 4 per cent.

The stronger rebound in talent supply suggests pent-up demand among professionals who had postponed applications during the conflict period.

However, employer sentiment has recovered more cautiously, reflecting continued uncertainty over regional stability and global economic conditions.

By the end of April, jobseeker registrations had recovered to 81 per cent of February levels, while employer activity stood at 79 per cent of pre-conflict levels.

Analysts believe hiring activity could accelerate further in the second half of 2026 if the ceasefire holds and regional shipping and trade flows normalise.

The UAE job market continues to outperform much of the wider region due to sustained economic expansion across multiple sectors.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi remain major magnets for international talent as companies expand operations in financial services, artificial intelligence, healthcare, consulting, renewable energy, logistics and advanced manufacturing.

Government-led industrial programmes such as “Make it in the Emirates,” growing investment in AI infrastructure and the expansion of free zones and business clusters are also supporting long-term employment demand.

The UAE’s position as a global logistics and financial hub has further strengthened demand for specialised professionals in supply-chain management, fintech, cybersecurity and digital transformation.

Recruitment firms say businesses are increasingly prioritising experienced professionals already based in the Gulf because of faster onboarding and lower relocation risks during periods of uncertainty.

For employers, the recent slowdown has also created a temporary hiring advantage, with access to a larger pool of locally available experienced talent and relatively reduced competition for skilled workers.

Industry observers believe the broader outlook for Gulf hiring will depend heavily on the durability of regional stability, the recovery of trade flows through key shipping corridors and the return of stronger business confidence.

If those conditions improve, sectors hardest hit by the disruption — particularly travel, tourism and hospitality — could witness a stronger rebound in recruitment activity later this year.