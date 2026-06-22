UAE jobs: Using AI to apply? It may hurt your prospects

AI is rapidly reshaping the hiring landscape in the Middle East, making it easier than ever for job seekers to apply for jobs at scale but leaving many businesses overwhelmed and struggling to identify top talent, a study showed on Monday.

New research from global talent solutions partner Robert Walters reveals the extent of this shift, finding that almost 25 per cent of businesses believe AI-assisted job applications have negatively impacted the hiring process. When asked what the biggest challenges were, 36 per cent reported that AI has resulted in too many applications and 42 per cent are receiving more irrelevant applications.

Meanwhile, 65 per cent of professionals admit to using AI tools such as chatbots and automated CV builders to mass apply for jobs, with 18 per cent reporting they do so regularly.

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“The surge in job application volumes we’re seeing today is the result of a hiring landscape where technology has made applying much easier, but also less transparent. Using AI to sharpen a CV or improve a LinkedIn profile is something we’ve observed in the Middle East for some time. But increasingly, candidates are going much further, applying to dozens of roles simultaneously through automated tools and scripts that do the work for them in seconds. It’s a trend that is accelerating rapidly across the region. The consequence is that businesses across the Middle East are being flooded with applications, many of which are entirely irrelevant. What should be an efficient hiring process becomes an overwhelming manual exercise, making it even more difficult to identify the right talent for the job,” said Jason Grundy, Managing Director at Robert Walters Middle East.

AI-enabled platforms are helping job seekers produce professional summaries, tailored CVs, and customised cover letters in minutes. Others can analyse CVs against job descriptions to optimise application tracking systems, while chatbots support large-scale personalisation by adapting CVs and generating tailored cover letters. Together, these technologies can increase job seekers' accessibility and visibility. However, with polished, keyword-rich CVs now the norm, businesses face increasing challenges in differentiating genuine skills from AI-enhanced profiles.

“There is real risk in over-tailoring. When every CV is algorithmically optimised to say the right things, the individual behind it disappears,” Grundy said. “AI can help a jobseeker present themselves with much greater polish and confidence, but it also places a greater responsibility on employers to dig deeper, to assess the person, not just the document in front of them.”

As organisations across the Middle East navigate growing applicant volumes, similar-looking CVs and increasing pressure to hire faster, many HR teams are finding that manual processes can no longer keep pace, slowing decision-making and ultimately diminishing the candidate experience.

The hidden cost to genuine candidates

While much of the pressure falls on employers, the rise of AI-driven mass applying is also having an unintended impact on job seekers themselves. As application volumes surge, hiring processes are slowing, shortlisting is becoming more cautious, and the candidate experience is suffering. For those applying thoughtfully and authentically, the noise created by mass applications means they are increasingly at risk of being overlooked.

“What often gets lost in this conversation is the impact on the genuine candidate, the person who has taken the time to apply for the right role, for the right reasons. When employers are sifting through hundreds of applications, even strong candidates can fall through the cracks simply because the volume makes thorough review almost impossible,” Grundy said.