UAE jobs: Onsite workforce on Dubai's Al Maktoum airport set to expand from 9,000 to 120,000

Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport has achieved major milestones across multiple delivery streams, including enabling works, runway infrastructure, and the initial structural foundations for passenger terminals and gates.

Engineer Suzanne Al Anani, CEO of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, said in a statement issued by the Dubai Media Office that total work hours executed have exceeded 10 million hours over the past 15 months.

The on-site workforce, currently around 9,000, is expected to rise to approximately 120,000 when the project reaches peak construction capacity, hence, creating a large number of new jobs in different sectors.

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She added that ongoing works include the installation of more than 17,000 concrete piles and excavation works exceeding 45 million cubic metres, alongside the completion of the second runway in preparation for the rehabilitation of the existing runway.

The works also include the core infrastructure package, comprising approximately 4.5 million cubic metres of concrete works, reflecting both the scale and rapid pace of implementation across the project.

Al Maktoum International Airport is set to become the world's largest aviation hub, with an annual capacity exceeding 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of air cargo upon completion of its final phase.

The airport will feature five parallel runways operating independently, two passenger terminals, and seven concourses connected to more than 430 aircraft stands. It will also incorporate an integrated automated people mover (APM) system and seamless multimodal connectivity linking air, rail, and road transport networks. Together, these capabilities will further strengthen Dubai's position as a leading global hub for trade, tourism, logistics, and international connectivity.

New contracts

Al Anani stated that the coming period will mark a pivotal stage in the delivery of the Al Maktoum International Airport development programme, with preparations underway for the award of several major packages by year-end with a combined value exceeding Dh55 billion.

These include the substructure works for the Western Passenger Terminal, the fourth aircraft concourse building, the Automated People Mover (APM) system, and the Baggage Handling System (BHS), in addition to the superstructure works for the Western Passenger Terminal and the first, second, and third aircraft concourses.

The packages also encompass the long-span structural frameworks for buildings covering an area of approximately 1.5 million square metres, infrastructure works for the southern airfield area, as well as power generation and district cooling plants supporting the construction programme.

“The award of façade and roofing packages is also planned during the course of this year, reflecting the continued progress of the project and the steady advancement of its delivery milestones in line with the approved timeline,” she added.

Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects continues to implement a comprehensive programme to develop and modernise the aviation sector's existing infrastructure, including both Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central. This programme forms part of a long-term strategic vision aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, increasing capacity, and elevating the passenger experience, while ensuring the sector remains well-positioned to accommodate continued growth in air traffic and meet the demands of the next phase of development.

The programme encompasses a range of ongoing and future projects, including the expansion and modernisation of the passenger terminal and associated boarding facilities connected to the existing terminal at Dubai World Central. These enhancements are designed to support flydubai's operations and accommodate its fleet expansion plans, including the introduction of wide-body Boeing 787 aircraft.

Dh16 billion for Dubai airport

At Dubai International Airport, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects said several critical improvement projects are currently underway. These include the enhancement of the access bridge to Terminal 3, upgrades to the road network and access routes serving Terminals 1 and 3, and airfield improvement works aimed at increasing operational flexibility. The programme also includes the expansion and modernisation of remote aircraft boarding facilities and baggage handling systems.

A total budget of Dh16 billion has been allocated to these projects, with contracts worth more than Dh7.5 billion already awarded.