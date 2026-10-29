UAE jobs: More firms are hiring temporary employees for projects across GCC

More than a third of organisations across the UAE and other Gulf countries are using more contract or temporary workers than they did two years ago, as project-based hiring gains momentum, new research from recruitment firm Hays has found.

According to two LinkedIn polls conducted by the recruitment firm, 38 per cent of organisations are using more contract staff than before.

Of the 1,636 respondents to the first poll, 26 per cent said usage was about the same, 21 per cent said it had fallen, and 16 per cent said their organisation does not use contract staff.

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The second poll, which drew 1,323 responses, asked employers why they use contract workers. Some 43 per cent said managing project-based demand was the main reason, making it the most common answer by a significant margin.

Greater workforce flexibility followed at 32 per cent, while 15 per cent cited reducing compliance and risk, and 10 per cent said they hire contractors to find the right fit.

The results suggest that employers are using contractors primarily to deliver projects rather than to manage compliance or risk.

Why employers are hiring

Ryan Tagg, senior director at Hays Middle East, said temporary professionals offer a fast and flexible solution when businesses need additional expertise or support for a project.

“What’s particularly interesting is that project demand emerged as the strongest driver in our recent poll. That suggests organisations are thinking less about workforce size and more about workforce capability. They want access to expertise when they need it, without necessarily committing to permanent headcount growth,” he said.

The shift comes as employers across the region continue to navigate growth plans, ongoing technology investment and evolving skills requirements. Many projects require expertise only for a defined period, making contract hiring attractive to both employers and professionals.

Flexibility and blended workforces

Nearly a third of respondents named flexibility as their primary reason for using contractors, reflecting the need to scale teams up or down in response to project pipelines, market conditions and business priorities.

Tagg said the line between permanent and temporary hiring is blurring.

“Organisations are now building blended workforces that combine permanent employees with temporary specialists, enabling them to access skills more efficiently while remaining agile,” he added.

As transformation projects continue across the GCC, contract hiring appears set to play an important role in helping organisations secure the expertise they need to deliver growth while maintaining flexibility.