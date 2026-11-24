The UAE is reinforcing its position as the Gulf’s aviation powerhouse, as passenger traffic, cargo volumes and airport expansion projects continue to outpace regional growth, according to a report published on Tuesday.

Alpen Capital’s latest GCC Aviation Industry Report forecasts sustained growth for the GCC aviation sector despite geopolitical pressures and higher operating costs, with the UAE expected to remain at the centre of the region’s expansion thanks to its extensive infrastructure, connectivity and airline networks.

The UAE already accounts for the largest share of air traffic in the Gulf. UAE airports handled 147.8 million passengers in 2024, representing 39.7 per cent of total GCC passenger traffic, while volumes rose a further 6.1 per cent to 156.8 million passengers in 2025.

Across the GCC, airline passenger traffic increased from 318.1 million travellers in 2019 to 373 million in 2024, growing at a compound annual rate of 3.2 per cent. The UAE and Saudi Arabia together carried 276.4 million passengers, accounting for more than three-quarters of all regional traffic.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE also remains the region’s leading market by air travel demand. Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs), a measure of airline traffic, reached 429.2 billion in the UAE in 2024, the highest among GCC countries and more than half of the regional total of 822.7 billion.

Dubai International Airport continues to be the key gateway. The airport handled 92.3 million passengers in 2024 and achieved a record 95.2 million passengers in 2025, maintaining its status as the world’s busiest international airport. The hub connects 272 destinations across 107 countries through 106 international airlines.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi continues to post some of the fastest growth rates in the region. The capital’s airports served 29.4 million passengers in 2024 and surpassed 33 million in 2025, supported by ongoing investments in airport facilities and cargo infrastructure.

The report highlights the UAE’s growing importance in global cargo logistics. The country accounted for 51.8 per cent of GCC revenue tonne-kilometres in 2024, handling 57.3 billion RTKs, significantly ahead of Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Dubai International Airport alone processed about 2.2 million metric tonnes of cargo, while Hamad International Airport and Dubai International together accounted for roughly 65 per cent of Middle East air cargo volumes.

The commercial airline sector remains heavily concentrated in the UAE. As of 2025, UAE carriers operated 624 aircraft, the largest fleet in the GCC. Emirates alone held 30.2 per cent of the fleet among the region’s full-service carriers and had the largest order book among major Gulf airlines.

Low-cost carriers are also expanding rapidly. While Flydubai holds the largest share of the GCC’s low-cost airline fleet, Sharjah-based Air Arabia serves the highest number of destinations and has the largest aircraft order pipeline among regional budget operators.

Beyond airlines and airports, the UAE dominates aircraft maintenance. Alpen Capital estimates that the country accounts for around 45 per cent of the Middle East’s maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) market, valued at approximately $5.6 billion. The wider Middle East MRO sector expanded to $12.5 billion in 2024 and reached $16.2 billion in 2025.

“The GCC has established itself as a global aviation hub, capitalising on its strategic location and robust infrastructure,” said Lakshmanan TM, Chief Executive Officer of Alpen Capital. He added that economic recovery, favourable demographics, diversification programmes and continued investment in aviation infrastructure should help offset near-term geopolitical challenges and support further growth.

Rajan Gupta, Managing Director of Alpen Capital, said opportunities were emerging from advances in air mobility, sustainability initiatives and fleet expansion, while investment was expected to continue in major aviation hubs and cargo infrastructure.

Large-scale projects are already underway. The UAE is investing an estimated $34.8 billion in the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, which will eventually have capacity for more than 268 million passengers annually. Sharjah Airport is also progressing with a $327 million expansion programme aimed at raising annual capacity to 20 million passengers.