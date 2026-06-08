UAE jobs: Dubai World Trade Centre events support 94,000 jobs in 2025

The economic activity generated by the Dubai World Trade Centre’s (DWTC) large-scale events in 2025 is estimated to have supported over 94,000 jobs across the MICE ecosystem and adjacent sectors, data showed on Monday.

This represents a 10 per cent increase year-on-year. These jobs generated over Dh4.7 billion in disposable household income, reflecting a 13.6 per cent increase compared to 2024.

DWTC’s 2025 Economic Impact Assessment (EIA) highlights another year of strong economic growth, with large-scale business events generating a 12 per cent year-on-year increase in economic output. Driven by 108 large-scale exhibitions, international association conventions and industry conferences, the events attracted nearly 2.18 million attendees and contributed Dh14.66 billion in gross value added (GVA) to Dubai’s GDP, the highest annual economic impact recorded to date.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “Dubai has built an ecosystem that enables businesses from around the world to come together, collaborate and grow. The record performance achieved by Dubai World Trade Centre in 2025 reflects the confidence that global industries, investors and innovators place in Dubai’s world-class infrastructure, business environment, and its ability to connect people, ideas and capital to generate value. These results highlight the power of global business events to serve as catalysts for investment flows, enterprise and market expansion, creating tangible economic impact across diverse sectors. We will continue to strengthen Dubai’s position as the venue of choice for the world’s most influential business gatherings, forging new partnerships, unlocking new avenues for growth and contributing to the industries of the future.”

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, DWTC Authority, said: “2025 was a record year for DWTC across multiple indicators, underlining both the scale and resilience of Dubai’s business events ecosystem and the growing economic value it generates across the wider economy. As we continue our capacity expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City, we are further enhancing Dubai’s ability to host larger and more impactful global events, while supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and contributing to sustainable economic growth.”

Record growth drives economic value

DWTC’s 2025 calendar recorded continued growth in both the number and size of large-scale events hosted across its venues. The 108 large-scale events attracted over 2.18 million attendees, of which nearly 947,000 (44 per cent) travelled from overseas, reinforcing Dubai’s prominence as a top global destination for business tourism and international industry meetings and conferences.

International attendees continued to generate substantially higher economic impact compared to local attendees, spending an average of over Dh9,900 per event, almost seven times higher than local attendees.

This higher contribution was driven by longer average stays with expenditure on air travel, accommodation, retail, restaurants and travel with business colleagues or family members generating greater economic impact for the city. International attendees recorded an average stay of 5.6 days per event, with 22 companions per 100 attendees, reinforcing the broader tourism and hospitality benefits generated by Dubai’s business events sector.

DWTC events deliver strong gains across MICE ecosystem

In 2025, large-scale events hosted at DWTC generated Dh4.5 billion in sales value within the MICE sector, driven by investments from organisers and exhibitors across venue space, stand services, logistics, event infrastructure and related business services.

The impact of this activity extended well beyond the events industry itself. When combined with attendee spending across accommodation, travel and transport, retail, dining and entertainment, DWTC’s large-scale events generated a significant ripple effect across Dubai’s wider economy. Overall, every Dh1 spent at a DWTC event generated Dh5.5 in total economic output citywide.

Adjacent sectors experience continued economic uplift

The growth in large-scale events and sustained international participation continued to drive economic activity across adjacent sectors in 2025. Direct spending across these sectors reached Dh13.48 billion, underlining the broader economic impact generated by Dubai’s business events. Sectors that benefitted include:

• Accommodation: Dh3.79 billion

• Travel and Transport: Dh2.98 billion

• Retail Trade: Dh2.55 billion

• Restaurants and F&B: Dh2.1 billion

• Business Entertainment: Dh1.81 billion

• Government services: Dh252 million

These results further reinforce DWTC’s role in stimulating economic activity across tourism, hospitality, aviation, retail and entertainment, while contributing to Dubai’s broader economic diversification agenda.

Key industry sectors

The diversity of sectors represented across DWTC’s events portfolio continues to align closely with Dubai and the wider region’s economic priorities and future growth sectors.

In 2025, the top three sectors, healthcare & medical, food & beverage, and ICT, electronics & emerging technology, collectively accounted for 55 per cent of total gross value added, generating more than Dh8.1 billion in value to Dubai’s economy. These sectors also attracted 48 per cent of all attendees and 59 per cent of international participants to large-scale events hosted during the year, highlighting Dubai’s importance as a global platform for innovation, industry advancement, and knowledge exchange.

Healthcare and Medical led with 20 events and over 434,000 attendees, generating Dh3.73 billion in GVA. Food & Beverage followed with seven events and over 280,000 participants, contributing Dh2.38 billion, while ICT, Electronics and Emerging Technology with seven events, welcomed over 337,000 attendees and delivered Dh1.99 billion in economic value.

“The strength of Dubai’s business events sector lies not only in scale, but in its ability to bring together industries, technologies and ideas driving the future global economy, whilst contributing to our long-term economic ambitions,” Almarri said.