UAE jobs: 40% employers reject AI-bloated CVs as irrelevant applications Surge in Middle East

The growing use of artificial intelligence by job seekers is creating new challenges for employers across the Middle East, with businesses reporting that AI-assisted applications are making it harder to identify suitable candidates and slowing recruitment processes.

A survey conducted by Robert Walters found that 36 per cent of employers believe AI has resulted in too many applications, while 42 per cent said they are receiving more irrelevant applications as jobseekers increasingly turn to AI-powered tools during the application process.

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The findings come as AI tools become increasingly accessible to job seekers. Nearly two-thirds 65 per cent of professionals surveyed said they use AI-powered tools such as chatbots and automated CV builders when applying for jobs, while 18 per cent reported using them regularly to submit multiple applications at scale.

The findings also come as demand for AI skills continues to grow across the UAE labor market،citing PwC data, found that AI-related job postings in the UAE doubled from 5,000 to 10,000 between 2021 and 2024, with demand growing two to three times faster than overall job postings.

Recruiters have also reported that professionals with proven AI capabilities often command higher salaries and attract greater scrutiny from employers seeking to verify technical skills and credentials.

AI-enabled platforms are helping jobseekers produce professional summaries, tailored CVs and customized cover letters in minutes. Other tools can analyze CVs against job descriptions to optimize applications for applicant tracking systems, while chatbots enable large-scale personalization by adapting CVs and generating tailored cover letters. The technologies are making it easier for candidates to increase visibility and apply for multiple roles simultaneously.

Using AI to sharpen CV

Jason Grundy, Managing Director of Robert Walters Middle East, said the rapid adoption of AI has fundamentally changed how candidates approach the job market.

“The surge in job application volumes we’re seeing today is the result of a hiring landscape where technology has made applying much easier, but also less transparent,” he said.

“Using AI to sharpen a CV or improve a LinkedIn profile is something we’ve observed for some time in the Middle East. But increasingly, candidates are applying to dozens of roles simultaneously through automated tools that do the work for them in seconds.”

Grundy warned that employers are increasingly struggling to distinguish genuine skills from AI-enhanced profiles as professional summaries, tailored CVs and customized cover letters become easier to generate.

“When every CV is algorithmically optimized to say the right things, the individual behind it disappears. Organizations are genuinely struggling to distinguish strong candidates from strong CVs,” he said.

The report also highlighted the unintended impact on genuine job seekers. As application volumes rise, hiring teams are taking longer to review candidates and becoming more cautious during the shortlisting process, increasing the risk that qualified applicants may be overlooked.

“What often gets lost in this conversation is the impact on the genuine candidate,” Grundy said. “When employers are sifting through hundreds of applications, even strong candidates can fall through the cracks simply because the volume makes thorough review almost impossible.”

He added that businesses across the region are increasingly looking for ways to balance the efficiency offered by AI with the human judgement needed to make effective hiring decisions.

“Authenticity remains one of the most powerful differentiators in hiring. Organizations must look beyond the algorithm to ensure genuine talent and real potential are not lost in an increasingly AI-driven application process,” he said.