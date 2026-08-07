UAE job search 2026: Recruiters explain why CVs are getting ignored

Applying to dozens or even hundreds of jobs has become the norm for many job seekers in the UAE, but recruiters say sending out more applications is no longer enough to secure an interview.

As employers receive hundreds of applications for a single vacancy and increasingly rely on AI-powered screening tools, candidates who submit the same CV to every role are finding it harder to stand out.

"The challenge today is often a lack of alignment between a candidate's profile and what employers are specifically looking for," Mahesh Shahdadpuri, Group Chairman of TASC Outsourcing, told Khaleej Times.

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"Candidates who rely on sending the same CV to hundreds of vacancies often struggle because they are competing in increasingly crowded talent pools without tailoring their applications to each opportunity."

His comments come as a recent Naukrigulf Hiring Index showed hiring across the UAE fell 23 per cent in April and May compared with the same period last year, with lower-paying and entry-level jobs seeing the sharpest decline amid regional geopolitical uncertainty.

However, Avinav Nigam, Founder and CEO of TERN Group, believes the slowdown was driven more by timing rather than a loss of confidence in the UAE economy.

"Between February and May, the region went through a level of geopolitical uncertainty that nobody had a playbook for," Nigam said. "When uncertainty hits, the first thing any sensible business does is stop making long-term commitments. Hiring is a long-term commitment."

He added that many companies delayed recruitment rather than cancelling it altogether.

Entry-level candidates face the toughest competition

Recruiters say entry-level professionals are facing the greatest challenges, with companies postponing junior hiring while continuing to recruit for critical leadership positions.

According to the Naukrigulf report, vacancies offering salaries of up to Dh10,000 a month recorded the steepest decline, falling 26 per cent year-on-year during April and May. Jobs paying between Dh11,000 and Dh20,000 fell 22 per cent, while positions offering Dh41,000 to Dh80,000 dropped by just 11 per cent.

"The data says entry level was hit hardest, and from what I've seen, I agree," Nigam said.

"When a company is uncertain, it protects what it cannot afford to lose. Senior hires running functions and driving revenue continue, while entry-level hiring is often viewed as something that can be deferred."

AI: Enemy or friend?

AI has been a popular tool amongst job hunters as it eases the job application process, but recruiters say the rise of one-click applications has dramatically increased competition for every vacancy.

"It is now common for a single vacancy to attract several hundred applications within a matter of days, especially for professional and managerial roles," Shahdadpuri said.

Nigam, the TERN Group founder, said the ease of applying online has created a volume problem rather than a quality problem. "When applying takes 10 seconds, everyone applies for everything. A role that used to get 200 applications now gets 2,000, he said, adding that the “good candidates” get buried due to the system and not their performance.

While AI has become a key part of recruitment, he said many screening systems still prioritise keywords over actual capability.

"A candidate who knows how to optimise their profile for an algorithm will consistently outrank someone who is genuinely better at the job but does not know how to play that game," he said.

Where jobs are still available

Despite the slowdown, Shahdadpuri said several sectors continue to hire, particularly those aligned with the UAE's long-term economic priorities. Technology, artificial intelligence, financial services, healthcare, renewable energy, logistics and advanced manufacturing continue to generate demand for skilled professionals, alongside roles in consulting, compliance, cybersecurity and data analytics.

For job seekers who have spent months applying without success, he recommends taking a more targeted approach. "Tailor each application to the role, highlight relevant experience and measurable achievements, and continue investing in skills such as AI, digital literacy, data analysis and communication," he said.

The recruiter said that networking still remains one of the most effective ways to find opportunities, especially in a relationship-driven market such as the UAE."