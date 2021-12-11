UAE is the best place to relocate for business and living, Vanessa Eriksson says

Vanessa Eriksson, CEO of Ritossa Family Office, Dubai UAE.

Expo 2020 Dubai, Golden Visa programme, and a full schedule of upcoming global events position the UAE as a great place for people from around the world to relocate for business and residence, said Vanessa Eriksson, CEO of Ritossa Family Office, Dubai UAE.

Eriksson is responsible for spearheading Sir Anthony Ritossa’s Global Family Office Investment Summits in Dubai, Riyadh, and Monaco. She advises high profile families, leading entrepreneurs, fund managers, and established business owners on how to effectively communicate and network with their peers in the Summit’s private, closed-door setting.

Erikkson has spent 20 plus years working with premium brands and UHNW families. Prior to joining the Ritossa Family Office full-time, she worked for three family offices — GK Investment Holdings in Milano and Lugano, Majida El Roumi in Lebanon, and Fernand Schroeder Family Office in Luxembourg.

She is also Founding Partner of The Globe-Trotting PR, which she launched in 2014 as a public relations, investor relations, and marketing firm to promote and connect conscious names in Europe and the GCC. Additionally, she was General Manager of the Albert Premier Hotel, one of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World where she served primarily diplomats and business leaders in the financial sector. Previous positions also include work at Calvin Klein, Sotheby’s, Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, The Address Hotels & Resorts, and JG Black Book of Travel.

Erikkson is a member of the Advisory Board of The Majestic Group and a Consultant Volunteer for Save the Children. She earned a Master’s in Business Management at BSDA Bocconi, a B.A. in Art, History and Sociology at UCL, and attended the British School of Paris. She speaks seven languages fluently and is an avid world traveller.

“The UAE’s economy is vibrant indeed. Our region’s economic performance is on a strong upwards trajectory. Government programmes and incentives helped our region recovery quickly from the pandemic and our handling of the health pandemic led the world in terms of effectiveness and responsiveness. To help support growth, the governments in Dubai and throughout the region help small- to medium businesses and entrepreneurs and welcome public-private partnerships. The UAE works hard to attract talent and focuses on a superior quality of life based on solid infrastructure, healthcare systems, sustainability, safety, and resiliency,” she added.

Eriksson informs there is a trend toward women-founded and women-led businesses moving to Dubai and the UAE more broadly. “During our Summits, we hold panel discussions specifically geared to women’s issues and concerns and this topic often leads the conversation. This has also been discussed in detail in connection with Expo 2020 Dubai,” said Eriksson, who is currently busy with forthcoming Sir Anthony Ritossa’s 17th Global Family Office Investment Summit on December 12-14, 2021.

“New regulations support investors’ search for opportunities and growth is accelerating at a rapid pace. Dubai is producing unicorns and there is a strong focus on early growth stage companies as it expands its position as a technology hub. During our Summits, we hear from many important global businesses that they intend to either move their headquarters to the UAE or open a satellite office. Lifestyle is also an important part of their decision-making process as the UAE offers impressive opportunities in areas such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, recreation, shopping, travel, and more,” concludes Eriksson.

