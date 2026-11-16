UAE investors in AIX-linked company urged to file claims by December 4 ahead of creditors' meeting

Investors in AIX Secure SPV, a Cayman Islands-registered company linked to AIX Investment Group, have been urged to submit their claims by December 4 to secure voting rights at the company's first creditors' meeting, scheduled for December 8.

Dubai-based law firm Albm Excello Law said the meeting would be held by video conference as liquidators begin the process of assessing creditors' claims following the company's court-ordered liquidation.

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The Grand Court of the Cayman Islands placed AIX Secure SPV, an issuer of fixed-income notes linked to AIX Investment Group, into official liquidation on October 30, 2026.

Angela Barkhouse of Kroll (Cayman) Ltd and Michael Byrne of Kroll Middle East Consultancy Limited, based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (Difc), were appointed as joint official liquidators.

Key deadlines for investors

According to a letter from the liquidators cited by the law firm, creditors wishing to nominate representatives to the liquidation committee must do so by November 26.

Investors who want to vote at the first creditors' meeting must submit their claim information, attendance notices and proxy forms by December 4.

The meeting will take place on December 8 at 5pm UAE time.

Investors who have already filed their claims do not need to submit them again.

Although late claims will still be accepted, creditors who miss the deadline may be unable to participate in the first meeting.

The liquidators also clarified that acceptance of a claim for voting purposes does not mean it has been approved for payment. Claims will be assessed separately before any distribution to creditors.

Creditors to elect liquidation committee

The liquidators have determined that AIX Secure SPV should be treated as insolvent, meaning the liquidation committee must comprise between three and five creditors.

The committee will advise the liquidators on their strategy and approve the basis of their fees.

Members will represent the interests of all creditors, serve without payment and be required to sign confidentiality agreements.

Sujith Mathew, Partner at Albm Excello Law, said investors should prepare their documents and register their claims ahead of the deadline.

"The deadline decides who votes at the first meeting, which will elect the committee to oversee the liquidators' work," he said.

He urged investors to provide their subscription documents, transfer records and payment history when submitting claims.

Investors unable to attend the December 8 meeting can appoint proxies to vote on their behalf.

UAE investors affected

Mathew said many AIX investors were based in the UAE, adding that the liquidators had been authorized by the Cayman Islands court to pursue proceedings before the Difc Courts and Dubai courts.

He said the law firm was assisting investors with filing claims, arranging proxies and participating in the creditors' committee process.

The liquidators have asked investors to direct enquiries to aix@kroll.com rather than visit their offices.

The liquidation process will determine how creditors' claims are assessed and whether any funds can eventually be distributed to investors.