The UAE’s emergence as a manufacturing, logistics and industrial hub is transforming steel demand across the Gulf, with infrastructure, energy and industrial projects expected to drive growth in the years ahead, according to Raju Daswani, Chief Executive Officer of Fastmarkets.

Speaking ahead of the Middle East Iron and Steel conference, Daswani said the region is witnessing a shift away from steel demand being driven primarily by construction, as governments and businesses invest heavily in logistics networks, transport corridors and industrial facilities.

“The UAE’s hub strategy is shifting demand from pure construction towards a broader base,” Daswani said, pointing to growing requirements from logistics infrastructure, ports, rail projects, industrial developments and energy investments. “Over the next few years I expect infrastructure, logistics, energy and industrial manufacturing to drive growth, alongside residential construction.”

Recent disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have further accelerated these trends. According to Daswani, supply chain challenges prompted cargo movements toward ports outside the strait, including Fujairah and Khorfakkan, while reinforcing the need for alternative transport routes such as rail networks.

At the same time, steel producers in the Gulf are navigating an increasingly complex global market shaped by tariffs, trade barriers and shifting supply chains. Europe has tightened import restrictions, reducing duty-free quotas and increasing out-of-quota duties, limiting access to a key export destination for regional mills.

Pressure is also coming from China. Daswani noted that during the first nine months of 2026, the UAE imported 627,000 tonnes of Chinese semi-finished steel, roughly six times the annual average recorded over the previous two years.

While the influx raises competitive challenges, Daswani said regional producers can benefit from their proximity to customers and ability to offer reliable deliveries during periods of disruption.

“The opportunity is that disruption rewards producers who are close to their customers and reliable,” he said. “Regional mills that can deliver quickly and consistently, and that move into higher-value products, are better placed than they were a year ago.”

Sustainability is emerging as another major factor shaping the sector. Daswani said the Gulf already has an advantage because many of its steelmakers use gas-based direct reduction technology, which generates substantially lower emissions than traditional blast furnace production. However, achieving the next phase of decarbonisation will require significant investment in carbon capture, renewable energy and eventually hydrogen.

He argued that government policies, including carbon border taxes, green procurement standards and clearer emissions measurement frameworks, would be critical to making low-carbon steel commercially viable.

Despite a wave of announced steelmaking projects across the GCC, Daswani expects the region to remain dependent on imports for some products. The Gulf is largely self-sufficient in long products such as rebar, but continues to rely heavily on imports of flat steel products used in manufacturing and energy industries.

More than 20 million tonnes of new steelmaking capacity has been announced across the GCC, but Daswani said actual additions are likely to be much lower, with investment expected to focus on projects that address flat steel shortages and strengthen raw material security.

Echoing the positive outlook for the domestic market, Michael Rion, Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates Steel, part of EMSTEEL, said the UAE’s investment in infrastructure, construction and industrial development continues to generate strong demand. “Despite global trade uncertainties and supply chain pressures, EMSTEEL has continued to experience strong local demand and revenue growth,” he said, adding that the company is expanding advanced steel products while accelerating its decarbonisation strategy.