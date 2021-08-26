UAE: Indian rupee gains against dirham, trades at 20.19
Dollar index up 0.06 per cent at 92.87
The Indian rupee appreciated 13 paise to 74.11 against the US dollar (20.19 versus the UAE dirham) in opening trade on Thursday, tracking a positive trend in the Indian equity market.
At the Indian interbank market, the rupee opened at 74.22 against the dollar, then surged higher to 74.11, rising 13 paise over its previous close.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.06 per cent at 92.87.
On the Indian equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 116.17 points or 0.21 per cent higher at 56,060.38, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 38.50 points or 0.23 per cent to 16,673.15.
Traders said investors are awaiting cues on the scaling back of the easy monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve ahead of the important Jackson Hole Symposium.
"Jackson Hole Symposium starts today with Jerome Powell's speech tomorrow. The market is awaiting his comments before taking the next call on market movement," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.
(With inputs from PTI)
-
Business
Dubai: Gold price drops, equities seen more...
Biggest single-day dip on Wednesday as prices plunge by 0.7 per cent READ MORE
-
KT Network
Change is the law of life
Initially, we managed our shops with a traditional viewpoint. The... READ MORE
-
Business
$2.39tr projects in GCC pipeline
The region’s construction sector alone represents 65 per cent... READ MORE
-
Local Business
UAE wins bid to host 28th Universal Postal Union...
The UAE has reaffirmed its strengths and capabilities to host... READ MORE
-
News
Ain Dubai: Get married in world's largest...
Couples can say 'I do' 250 metres above the emirate's iconic skyline READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian, Filipino, Jordanian share Dh1m in...
The three lucky winners matched five out of the six winning numbers... READ MORE
-
News
Payment for jabs, fake packages: 7 scams to watch ...
First Abu Dhabi Bank explains how residents can protect themselves... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: This UAE frontliner calms people in...
Al Busaidi is among the many Emirati women who have worked as... READ MORE
News
Look: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Dubai warehouse
25 August 2021
Aviation
Emirates launches special offer for Seychelles flights
25 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school