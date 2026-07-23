UAE, India strengthen consular ties at seventh Joint Committee session in Delhi

The UAE and India convened the seventh session of their Joint Consular Committee in New Delhi on Wednesday, reaffirming efforts to deepen consular ties and improve services for citizens of both nations.

The UAE delegation was led by Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while Sripriya Ranganathan, India’s Secretary for Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs at the Ministry of External Affairs, headed the Indian side.

Opening the meeting, Alshamsi conveyed greetings from Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with wishes for India’s continued progress and prosperity.

Alshamsi described the UAE-India relationship as a deep-rooted, comprehensive strategic partnership that has expanded significantly in recent years across political, economic, technological, educational and cultural spheres. He credited frequent high-level visits and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with widening avenues for cooperation and mutual prosperity.

He also highlighted the strength of people-to-people links as central to the bilateral relationship, noting the Indian community’s continued contribution to the UAE’s growth, alongside a rising number of Emiratis travelling to India for tourism, education and medical care.

During the talks, both delegations took stock of progress made since the previous session, held in Abu Dhabi, and explored fresh avenues to strengthen consular collaboration. Discussions focused on improving consular services, sharing expertise and best practices, adopting modern technology, and advancing digital transformation — particularly in verifying academic qualifications.

The two sides concluded by reaffirming their commitment to sustained coordination and joint action to implement the Committee’s decisions, with the goal of deepening consular cooperation, meeting citizens’ expectations, and improving the quality of services delivered to nationals of both countries.

The Joint Consular Committee remains a key mechanism through which the UAE and India manage the practical, people-focused dimension of their broader strategic partnership, one that continues to grow alongside expanding trade, travel and cultural exchange between the two nations.