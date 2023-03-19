UAE-India investor meeting to be held in Srinagar

Sebi has imposed restrictions on the placement of bids, price and volume for companies undertaking share buy-backs
A UAE-India Investor Meet, comprising meetings between entrepreneurs from various emirates and the Jammu and Kashmir government, business networking and discussions on foreign investment opportunities in the Union Territory, was held in Srinagar city on Sunday.
This was announced by the Department of Industries and Commerce of the Jammu and Kashmir government. The meeting was addressed by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, who will unveil his vision of investment and trade initiatives between the Union Territory and the UAE.
India has eight union territories, which are federally governed, and Jammu and Kashmir has been one of them since October 2019.
Sinha will also witness the foundation-laying ceremony of the Mall of Srinagar, which is being built with investment from the UAE.
With the exports of apples, saffron, walnuts, vegetables and dry fruits from Jammu and Kashmir to the Gulf picking up since the decline in the Covid-19 pandemic, private sector investment from the UAE is being channelled into building a food processing and logistics hub in the union territory.
UAE investors visited Srinagar last year to explore business opportunities. Monday's investor meet is a follow up to that visit.
