UAE-India flights: Air India Express adds more flights on Middle East routes

Budget carrier Air India Express is increasing flights between Indian cities and the Middle East as part of its winter 2026 schedule, operating up to 135 daily departures to the region.

The airline is adding frequencies on its core Middle East network from hubs and focus cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Kozhikode and Hyderabad.

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The increases cover some of the busiest India-Middle East corridors, including flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh, Doha, Muscat, Kuwait City and Al Ain.

The flights will connect 23 Indian cities with 12 gateways across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE through 88 non-stop city-pair routes. The expansion reinforces the airline’s position as one of the largest operators on the India-Middle East corridor.

The Middle East remains the largest component of the airline’s international network. This winter, that network will offer up to 150 daily international departures to 99 destinations worldwide.

The Middle East is home to one of the world’s largest overseas Indian communities. In the UAE, there are more than four million Indian citizens living and working across various walks of life.

Air India Express said the expanded schedule is designed to improve connectivity and choice for guests travelling for work, family and leisure.

The airline is also investing in fleet modernisation, with retrofitted aircraft deployed on several Middle East routes this winter.

The Middle East expansion is part of Air India Express’s largest-ever winter schedule, which runs until March 27, 2027. The airline is also adding capacity at its Bengaluru and Delhi hubs, launching new domestic routes and deploying retrofitted aircraft across the network.