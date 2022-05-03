UAE-India CEPA deal: First consignment of precious gems, jewellery worth $1 million at zero tax arrives

Precious metal sector is expected to benefit significantly from the tariff concessions

Published: Tue 3 May 2022, 5:41 PM Last updated: Tue 3 May 2022, 5:49 PM

On Tuesday, the first consignment of jewellery that India sent to the UAE under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership (CEPA) was received by heads of private sector gold businesses.

The first shipment of three packages contained approximately USD one million worth of precious gems and jewellery, confirmed Indian ambassador to the UAE Sanjay Sudhir.

The consignment was flagged by the commerce secretary BVR Subrahmanyam from New Delhi at zero-duty. Prior to CEPA coming into force, traders had to pay a five per cent duty on imports. However, under the new agreement, the first customers to import duty-free goods saved about $50,000 in duties.

The Indian envoy and UAE officials handed over the precious goods during a special ceremony organised at the Transguard Headquarters at the Dubai Airport Freezone on Tuesday, May 3.

The exchange was made in the presence of senior UAE officials from the Ministry of Economy, Dubai Customs and heads of gold and jewellery businesses.

Sudhir said, “The day CEPA entered into force, we had consignments coming in from India to the UAE and vice versa. One shipment arrived from India, and another departed from UAE to India. Both consignments were connected to the same sector, which is gems and jewellery.”

Meanwhile, Juma Al Kait said, “One shipment of gold bullion has been exported from UAE to India. The shipment has already arrived in New Delhi. The UAE sent it to India under the CEPA preferential agreement, also under the precious gold and jewellery sector.”

Both senior officials said the gold and jewellery sector is the biggest area of trade between both countries.

CEPA will initially give zero duty access to 90 per cent of Indian products and 65 per cent of products from UAE. Over the ten years, 97 per cent of Indian products will get zero-duty access to the UAE market, and 90 per cent of UAE products will have duty free access to the Indian market.

