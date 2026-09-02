UAE housing supply grows as Dubai prepares for 56,600 new homes by year-end

Thousands of new homes are set to enter the UAE property market during the remainder of 2026, with Dubai alone expecting around 56,600 additional residential units by year-end, as developers continue to add supply following several years of strong demand.

According to Colliers' UAE Real Estate Market Report for Q2 2026, Dubai remained the country's largest source of new residential supply, with approximately 11,650 homes delivered during the second quarter, comprising 9,200 apartments and 2,450 villas.

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The large pipeline comes as the UAE property market moves towards a more balanced phase, with new supply entering at different rates across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates.

Abu Dhabi adds 2,200 homes

In Abu Dhabi, around 2,200 residential units were completed during Q2, with handovers concentrated across established and emerging communities.

New homes were delivered in areas including Al Shamkhah, Yas Island, Bloom Living in Zayed City and Al Raha Beach.

Another 3,200 residential units are scheduled for delivery during the remainder of 2026, according to Colliers.

The additional supply comes after several years of strong residential demand and price growth in the capital.

Sharjah leads Northern Emirates

The Northern Emirates are also preparing for thousands of new homes, although Colliers said the completion pipeline has moderated.

Around 7,450 residential units are expected to be completed across the Northern Emirates during 2026.

Sharjah accounts for the largest share, with around 5,450 homes, followed by Ras Al Khaimah with 1,400 and Ajman with 600.

New project launches also accelerated in Sharjah during Q2, with approximately 4,600 residential units announced during the quarter.

Among the notable recent handovers were Il Teatro Residences in Aljada, Sharjah, and the final units at Danah Bay in Ras Al Khaimah.

More homes enter Dubai market

Dubai's upcoming supply is considerably larger, with the 56,600 homes scheduled for completion during the remainder of the year adding to the 11,650 units delivered in Q2.

The expanding pipeline comes alongside major infrastructure investment across the emirate, including metro and road network expansion, new interchanges and other transport projects.

Colliers said the wider UAE real estate market is increasingly being influenced by location, product quality, pricing and individual property sectors, following an extended period of exceptionally strong growth.