UAE: Honor launches 2 new flagship smartphones, up to Dh2,500 worth of gifts on pre-booking

Magic5 Pro and foldable Magic Vs are equipped with unique AI and camera technologies introduced for the first time

Mafeijian, country manager of Honor in the GCC region, poses with the Magic5 Pro and foldable Magic Vs. — Supplied photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 8:10 PM Last updated: Thu 25 May 2023, 8:18 PM

The Chinese consumer firm Honor on Thursday launched its two flagship smartphones — Magic5 Pro and foldable Magic Vs — packed with AI and some new breakthrough technologies.

The high-end devices have been priced with Magic5 Pro at Dh3,999 and Magic Vs at Dh6,499.

Mafeijian, country manager of Honor in the GCC region, said pre-orders for the new variants will run from May 26 to June 1 before its open sale on June 2. Those who pre-book Magic Vs will enjoy free gifts worth Dh2,500 including Honor Watch GS3, six-month screen protection (inner and outer screen), one-year extended warranty (24 months total) and an Aramid case.

Those who pre-book Magic5 Pro will enjoy free gifts worth nearly Dh900. These include Honor Choice Earbuds X3, 1-year screen protection, one-year extended warranty (24 months total) and a phone cover.

The company is offering a one-year warranty to early birds as well, which is applicable across the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

The company invests around 10 per cent of its revenues in research and development (R&D) and 60 per cent of the company’s total employees work for R&D, reflecting the company’s aggressive approach towards the development of new technology such as AI in its smartphone and other devices.

“Magic5 Pro’s unique feature is AI motion capturing, which is not available in any other competitor’s devices. Equipped with the new Image Engine, the Magic5 Pro offers Millisecond Falcon Capture algorithm and AI Motion Sensing capture, enabling users to capture complex scenes with remarkable speed and clarity,” said Mafeijian during the launch of the new smartphones in Dubai on Thursday.

Featuring an AI network with more than 270,000 images, the AI motion sensing technology enables the camera to recognise varied scenarios precisely, intelligently identify the highlight point in running, jumping and smiling scenarios and help users to capture the best moment, every time.

He pointed out that Magic5 Pro boasts an amazing display and remarkably powerful battery that lasts much longer than its peers. He revealed that Honor phone boasts the highest score under the European standards in the DXOMARK Smartphone Display Ranking with a score of 151.

Importantly, Honor is the holder of the Guinness World Record for the world’s highest between-the-leg slam dunk. “Because people use the screen every day, therefore, Honor devices offer the best experience to customers,” the company said.

Despite being packed with slim design and many unique AI and smart features, Mafeijian revealed that the smartphones’ battery is powerful enough that last more than a full day.

Meanwhile, Magic Vs, the brand’s first foldable flagship for the Middle East and overseas markets, brings the first super-light gearless hinge design with no gap technology to make this foldable smartphone slim and lightweight.

Built with aerospace-grade materials, the hinge can withstand up to 400,000 folds, making it long-lasting and more durable to use.

With a slim design of only 12.9mm and a weight of 267g, the foldable Magic Vs is pretty lightweight that it comes with a 5000mAh battery — the biggest battery among foldable smartphones under 270g weight.

The newly-launched smartphones will help the company to increase its market in the UAE and region. The consumer-technology major aims to increase its market from currently seven per cent to 10 per cent this year, Mafeijian added.