UAE healthcare sector leans on AI and preventive technologies amid data challenges

The UAE’s healthcare sector is accelerating its adoption of advanced digital and preventive technologies as providers seek to improve patient outcomes, manage rising demand and modernise service delivery. Artificial intelligence, diagnostics and data-driven care models are increasingly central to that push, but industry research suggests execution remains uneven.

New global research by Riverbed highlights a growing gap between ambition and reality in healthcare AI deployment. While AI investment in healthcare has more than doubled, reflecting enthusiasm around diagnostics, personalised care and operational automation, most organisations are still struggling to move beyond pilot phases. Around 60 per cent of AI projects remain in testing, with fewer than one-third of healthcare organisations saying they are fully prepared to operationalise AI across their systems.

Data quality is emerging as the critical bottleneck. Less than half of healthcare decision-makers surveyed said they are fully confident in the accuracy of their data to deliver reliable AI outcomes, while nearly nine in ten agreed that improving data quality is essential for long-term AI success. Fragmented IT environments are compounding the challenge, with healthcare providers using multiple observability and monitoring tools that limit visibility and slow decision-making.

This focus on data integrity and technology readiness comes as the UAE also sees growing interest in preventive, technology-led healthcare models aimed at earlier detection and long-term risk reduction. In recent months, UK-based Echelon Health has expanded access to its advanced diagnostic services in Dubai through local partners, offering comprehensive imaging-led health assessments supported by AI-enabled analysis. The move reflects a broader trend in the UAE towards proactive, data-rich healthcare, particularly among executives and high-net-worth individuals focused on early intervention rather than reactive treatment.

“A 25 per cent ten-year risk of a heart attack is a number for an actuary, not for the chairman of a family business deciding whether to invest the next decade into a new fund. Our clients want to know what is in their arteries today, what is in their brain today, what is in their colon today. Not what is statistically likely for someone like them,” said Ahmed Elbarkouki, CEO, Echelon Health.

At the system level, healthcare organisations are increasingly consolidating digital tools to reduce complexity and support AI at scale. Riverbed’s research shows an overwhelming majority of providers are reassessing vendors and platforms to improve interoperability, productivity and alignment between IT infrastructure and clinical needs.

Unified communications has also become a pressure point. Healthcare professionals now spend a significant portion of their working week on digital collaboration tools, yet performance issues such as dropped calls, limited visibility and high support demands remain common, affecting productivity and patient experience.

Looking ahead, efficient and secure data movement is expected to define the next phase of healthcare transformation in the UAE. Many organisations plan to establish centralised AI data repositories in the coming years, underscoring the growing recognition that the success of new technologies will depend less on innovation itself and more on the quality, reliability and governance of the data that underpins it.