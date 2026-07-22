UAE healthcare providers step up credential checks as demand for qualified medical staff grows

As the UAE continues to expand its healthcare sector and attract medical professionals from around the world, hospitals are placing greater emphasis on faster and more rigorous credential verification processes to meet regulatory standards and strengthen patient trust. Healthcare providers are increasingly investing in systems that can accelerate practitioner onboarding while ensuring qualifications are authentic and compliant with licensing requirements.

The trend comes as private healthcare operators across the region compete for skilled talent amid rising demand for medical services. Ensuring clinicians are able to move efficiently through licensing and verification procedures has become a key priority for hospital groups seeking to maintain workforce quality while supporting growth.

Against this backdrop, DataFlow Group, a provider of primary source verification services, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi German Health (SGH), one of the region’s largest private healthcare networks. Under the agreement, DataFlow will become the designated verification partner for healthcare practitioners referred by SGH in the UAE.

The partnership will give SGH-referred practitioners access to services including primary source verification, licensing and credentialing support, digital footprint checks and exam preparation services. The collaboration will also support compliance with UAE healthcare regulatory requirements.

“Verified credentials are the foundation of safe, high-quality healthcare,” said Sunil Kumar, chief executive of DataFlow Group, adding that the agreement aims to ensure practitioners entering clinical environments are “thoroughly and efficiently verified”.

Abdelhakim Farag Gamaleldin, Group HR Director at Saudi German Health, said the partnership would help the network verify practitioner credentials “accurately and swiftly” while supporting patient confidence in its institutions.

The agreement, signed in Dubai on July 22, will run for an initial 12 months, with an option for renewal. DataFlow will also provide SGH with access to a client portal for tracking applications and performance metrics.