UAE residents will have to shell out more for health and motor insurance premiums in 2027 due to rising inflation and auto repair costs.

According to industry executives, health insurance premiums in the UAE are expected to rise by 8 to 12 per cent in 2027, while motor premiums should see a smaller increase of around five per cent.

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Hitesh Motwani, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, said the projected health increase is broadly in line with regional medical cost inflation, combined with growing use of healthcare services. He expects the shift towards more comprehensive plans to continue, which will lift average premiums further.

For motor insurance, he expects increases of up to 5 per cent in certain segments, driven mainly by repair and spare parts costs, particularly for newer vehicles. Most drivers, especially those with a clean claims history, should see no significant change.

Motor premiums settle

Based on policies placed through InsuranceMarket.ae between January and November, the average motor premium was around Dh2,200 per policy, virtually unchanged from the same period in 2025.

Motwani said the market has settled after the adjustments that followed the April 2024 rains.

Toshita Chauhan, chief business officer for general insurance at Policybazaar.ae, said motor premiums have stabilised over the past 12 months, including for Chinese-made and electric vehicles, where higher premium bands had been seen earlier. She said there is currently no indication of an increase, though repair-cost inflation typically pushes premiums up by 5 to 7 per cent a year. Customers who have made claims or are deemed higher-risk drivers may pay more.

Motwani said the key factors for 2027 will be repair costs for technology-heavy vehicles with sensors, cameras and advanced safety systems, the changing mix of vehicles on UAE roads, claims frequency, weather-related events and each driver's claims record.

Health premiums up 14% in 2026

Health premiums rose in 2026. The average premium per policy reached around Dh8,700, up from Dh7,600 in 2025, an increase of about 14 per cent, according to Motwani.

He attributed part of the rise to medical inflation and insurers revising their rates. He said a meaningful share also reflects customers choosing better cover, with more residents opting for plans with wider hospital networks and stronger benefits over basic ones.

Looking ahead, he said medical inflation and utilisation, meaning how often policyholders use their cover, will be the main drivers. The wider rollout of mandatory health insurance across the emirates, continued population growth and evolving regulations from health authorities will also shape pricing. Insurers are investing more in wellness and preventive care, which he said helps manage costs over time.