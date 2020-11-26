UAE has shown great resilience to beat Covid-19 challenges

The UAE has shown great resilience in adapting to the challenges posed by the pandemic and led the way in overcoming them.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has praised the contribution of the Abu Dhabi chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for promoting accounting best practices and the culture of innovation.

Addressing the 32nd Annual International Seminar of ICAI recently, Sheikh Nahyan said the UAE has shown great resilience in adapting to the challenges posed by the pandemic and led the way in overcoming them.

India’s Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to the UAE, and Atul Kumar Gupta, president of ICAI, delivered keynote speeches on the first day of the three-day seminar series titled Adapt, embrace & lead — conquer the future.

Krishnan N.V., general secretary of the chapter, opened the seminar. Chairman Neeraj Ritolia in his welcome address commended the contribution of the chapter to the UAE and its role in enhancing the ties between India and the UAE.

The Indian envoy said India’s quest to become Atmanirbhar Bharat is not just a vision but a well-planned strategy. He acknowledged the ICAI – Abu Dhabi Chapter’s role in supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat policy and strengthening Indo-UAE business relationships.

Gupta stressed the need to reskill to adapt to the upcoming challenges in the profession and to sustain and lead the future. The Indian minister shared his thoughts on the growth story of India and how India is emerging even in these challenging times. The second day of the seminar started with a panel discussion on the topic ‘Adapt and embrace — lead and prosper.’ The panel discussion, in which former presidents of ICAI T.N. Manoharan, K. Raghu and Prafulla Chhajed participated, was moderated by P.R. Ramesh, past chairman of Deloitte. The panelists emphasised the importance of specialisation in the profession and need to adapt to evolving tools and technologies. Panellists also suggested a few areas where members may concentrate and offer professional service.

