UAE has prioritised sustainable development plans, strategies: Reem Al Hashemy

The UAE is keen to be a leading active player in launching initiatives aimed at helping communities achieve sustainable development goals.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Chairperson of the National Committee on the Sustainable Development Goals, stressed that the UAE has prioritised its sustainable development plans and strategies since its establishment.

She also highlighted the importance of the cooperation between relevant authorities, the integration between the public and private sectors, and encouraging partnerships with the community.

She made this statement during her participation in a meeting of the committee, which was held in the Sustainability Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, attended by Hanan Mansour, Acting Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC), as well as government officials who are members of the committee.

The participants discussed the key steps and initiatives adopted by member authorities to ensure the achievement of the country’s development objectives, as well as their plans and future work.

Al Hashemy stated that the UAE Government, upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is keen to be a leading active player in launching initiatives aimed at helping communities achieve sustainable development goals.

"Our meeting today is different because it is being held in a distinguished venue at the Expo 2020 Dubai, the Sustainability Pavilion, where the visions of the past are linked to the present’s efforts and the future’s aspirations. Government authorities participating in the committee are supporting the country’s efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals, by showcasing key local and international efforts and initiatives," she said.

"The global partnerships established by the UAE to help other countries and communities during the pandemic and the medical supplies and aid it has sent to various countries are in line with the sustainable development goals, including ending hunger, combatting poverty and providing adequate healthcare," she added.

Al Hashemy then commended the efforts of the committee’s members, as well as their keenness to achieve the country’s sustainable development goals, which are social missions that aim to advance communities and improve people’s lives.

They are also a key part of the Expo 2020 Dubai, which is a global event and an unprecedented opportunity to create a sustainable future, make positive changes and foresee new prospects of sustainability in the UAE and the rest of the world, she said in conclusion. — Wam