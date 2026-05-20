UAE has one of highest shares of frontline workers globally: Report

The UAE has one of the world’s highest concentrations of frontline workers, ranking ahead of Brazil and several major European markets, despite a slight decline over the past two months, according to a new report.

The share of frontline workers in the UAE declined marginally from 29 per cent in early March to 27.6 per cent in April, even amid the outbreak of regional conflict.

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Despite the workforce being more exposed to labour market shifts, the change was described as minimal, reflecting the country’s resilience and adaptability during periods of regional uncertainty.

According to LinkedIn, the near-negligible decline highlights the UAE’s proven ability to adapt to regional pressures while maintaining workforce stability.

The UAE’s frontline workforce is not only large, but also deeply embedded across some of the country’s most operationally critical sectors.

Data from LinkedIn showed that frontline roles are heavily concentrated in accommodation and food services, where they account for 84 per cent of all roles. This is followed by retail (71 per cent), administrative and support services (64 per cent), logistics and supply chain (64 per cent), and consumer services (58 per cent).

The UAE has attracted a large number of frontline workers over the past five years as the economy expanded at an exceptionally fast pace following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Strong growth in the non-oil sector has created significant employment opportunities for frontline workers across industries in recent years.

Importantly, the composition of these top sectors remained unchanged between March and April, reinforcing a consistent and deeply embedded workforce structure that is not easily disrupted, even during periods of regional uncertainty.

“Frontline workers are an essential part of the UAE’s economy. While regional uncertainty has tested markets across the region, the UAE has held firm, and that stability is directly tied to the resilience of its frontline workforce,” said Ali Matar, head of LinkedIn Mena.

“The consistency we’re seeing in workforce composition is not just a number; it reflects an economy that was built to withstand pressure, powered by professionals who show up and keep it moving no matter the climate,” he added.

“As the world of work evolves, ensuring these professionals have the visibility and tools to showcase their skills and access new opportunities isn’t just important — it is what keeps the UAE ahead.”

LinkedIn added that demand for frontline workers has also remained strong.

“Hiring activity continues across accommodation and food services, manufacturing, retail, and professional services, reflecting the ongoing need to maintain operations and ensure business continuity across the UAE’s most active industries,” it said.