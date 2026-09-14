UAE Grand Tour launches 11-day luxury itinerary linking all 7 emirates

A new tourism initiative – UAE Grand Tour – has gone live, offering visitors a single, continuous itinerary stitched across all seven emirates instead of the typical single-city stay.

The multi-day journeys across the UAE’s seven emirates combines tourism experiences ranging from desert adventures and mountain activities to heritage, wellness, nature and cultural attractions.

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The initiative positions the UAE as a single, interconnected destination rather than seven separate emirates, with curated itineraries designed to take travellers across multiple destinations during one trip.

The UAE Grand Tour website describes the concept as “one country, seven journeys”, with experiences built around different themes, including desert and dunes, mountains and adventure, coast and nature, heritage and forts, art and museums, wellness and relaxation, gardens and aesthetics, and icons and landmarks.

The itineraries cover all seven emirates – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah – highlighting different aspects of each destination.

Abu Dhabi is presented around culture, desert and architecture, while Dubai focuses on its modern character.

Sharjah is positioned around heritage and culture, Ras Al Khaimah around mountains and outdoor experiences, and Fujairah around its coastline and mountains.

The UAE Grand Tour currently offers seven multi-day travel programmes.

The Grand Classic and Grand Adventure itineraries each run for 11 days and 10 nights, covering Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The 11-day Grand Eco Friendly itinerary focuses on nature and conservation, with stops including Dubai, Jubail Mangrove Park, Al Zorah Reserve, Kalba Eco Sanctuary, Al Marmoom Reserve and Sir Bani Yas Island.

A Grand Wellness itinerary, also spanning 11 days and 10 nights, includes Ajman’s Al Zorah, the Fujairah coast, Hatta Mountains, Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Oasis.

For families, the Grand Family itinerary combines attractions including Dubai’s Aquaventure, Ras Al Khaimah, the Fujairah coast, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Zoo over 11 days and 10 nights.

A shorter Grand Culture & Heritage programme runs for eight days and seven nights, taking travellers through Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi.

The Grand Beach itinerary is the longest of the listed programmes at 12 days and 11 nights, covering Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

The initiative comes as the UAE continues to promote the country as a multi-destination tourism market, encouraging visitors to explore attractions beyond individual emirates and extend their stays.