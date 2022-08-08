UAE government’s operating surplus doubles thanks to oil price surge

Starting from Sunday, Akasa Air will operate weekly flights from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, a commercial hub in the neighbouring state of Gujarat
The UAE government’s net operating surplus more than doubled in the first quarter to Dh36.4 billion ($9.9 billion) as surging oil prices boosted public revenue, finance ministry data showed on Monday.
High oil prices and increased production have been a boon for the UAE’s economy this year, along with a continued recovery from the pandemic’s impact.
Government spending in the UAE rose to Dh87.4 billion from Dh73.1 billion in the first quarter of 2021, a nearly 20 per cent rise.
Revenue jumped 39 per cent from a year earlier to Dh123.8 billion in the first quarter, the data showed.
The UAE’s net operating surplus was up 128.7 per cent from Dh15.9 billion in the first quarter of last year.
The UAE in October approved a Dh58.9 billion federal budget and in June proposed Dh1.23 billion in additional spending. The federal budget is just a fraction of state spending as individual emirates, such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai, also have their own budgets.
Spending on compensation of government employees in the first quarter rose 16.6 per cent year on year to Dh28.7 billion. Social benefits expenditure was up 7.4 per cent to Dh14.1 billion. — Reuters
The family business formally known as Kutayba Alghanim Group operates in sectors including construction materials, retail, automotive and financial services.
The Gulf Arab state’s oil revenues increased to RO3.187 billion by the end of first half
China July exports grow at faster pace, beat forecast; Imports again disappoint, highlighting weak domestic demand; Trade balance hit record high in July but weak foreign demand adds stress to trade, economic outlook
The company will use the new funding to expand services, especially logistics, and fill gaps that appear in supply chains
The initiatives deployed by EDB are part of its new strategy to support the UAE’s industrial growth, adoption of advanced technology, enhancement of the role of SMEs and promotion of innovation and entrepreneurship through its tailored suite of products and services
High oil prices are providing fresh capital to increase allocations to alternatives
The utility’s preventive maintenance work for its energy transmission network makes its grid the best worldwide