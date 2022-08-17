UAE government entities to stop using eDirham platform soon

Over the next three months, the UAE government entities will gradually stop using the eDirham platform as a payment method for their services, the Ministry of Finance has announced.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the ministry said the eDirham platform is being gradually discontinued and that users can pay for government services using the international payment options accepted in the UAE.

eDirham is a cashless payment platform that allows users to make transactions.

The ministry said on its website that the eDirham had been innovatively redesigned to offer an easy, transparent and secure experience for customers. The new advanced system, has been allowing users to make payments through smart app as well as the eDirham cards which offer a wide range of reimagined benefits for users.

eDirham had also been integrated with more banks to provide customers with multiple choices and benefits and enhance their quality of life, offering an integrated state-of-the-art payment system for government entities to collect their payments and manage cash flows.

