UAE, GCC flights to and from Jakarta cancelled on Tuesday as Indonesia reopens airports

Flights between the UAE, Gulf countries and Indonesia were disrupted for the fourth day due to the volcanic eruption.

Emirates airline suspended flights to and from Jakarta on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, as Indonesia announced the reopening of its airports.

The Dubai-based carrier cancelled three flights – EK356 from Dubai to Jakarta, and EK357 and EK359 from Jakarta to Dubai – on September 8, according to an update on its website.

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Qatar Airways also cancelled flight QR959 on September 8 due to volcanic ash affecting parts of the regional airspace.

Global airlines have been cancelling and delaying flights to and from Jakarta since Friday due to volcanic ash from a series of eruptions at Mount Anak Krakatau.

Ash from Anak Krakatau, which sits halfway between Java and Sumatra islands, has blanketed Jakarta and some surrounding areas since its initial eruption late on Friday. It led to the closure of eight airports for safety reasons, affecting more than 340,000 travellers.

Airports reopening

On Tuesday, Indonesia announced the reopening of its main airport in Jakarta and four others.

Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Jakarta’s main airport, resumed operations on Tuesday after winds blew the ash away from the vicinity.

Four other airports, including a smaller airport in Jakarta and another in the neighbouring city of Bandung, also reopened on Tuesday.

Another airport had already reopened on Monday, while two remain closed.

Moreover, Singapore Airlines (SIA) also announced the retiming of its September 8 flights to and from Jakarta as Indonesia reopened its airports.

“All other flights are currently operating as scheduled. As the situation remains fluid, customers should visit our Flight Status page for the latest information on their flights. Eight additional relief flights between Singapore and Jakarta on September 8, 2026, will also be mounted to transfer affected customers on these flights, subject to seat availability,” it said.

“SIA will progressively rebook affected customers on the next available flight as flights between Singapore and Jakarta resume.”

Malaysia Airlines said it is gradually resuming services on September 8 as Indonesian airport operations recover from the disruption caused by volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau.

“Given the evolving situation, Malaysia Airlines is closely monitoring developments. Further updates on affected flights will be updated and communicated directly to affected customers. Passengers are reminded to ensure that their contact details are up to date via ‘My Booking’ on the Malaysia Airlines website to receive timely updates via email and SMS,” it said.