UAE furniture market embraces sustainability, smart design, and Italian craftsmanship

The UAE’s furniture market is undergoing a dynamic transformation in 2025, driven by rising urbanization, evolving consumer preferences, and a growing appetite for sustainable luxury.

Valued at approximately $3.7 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach $5.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.18 per cent. This growth is fueled by increased disposable income, a booming real estate sector, and the country’s strategic position as a global design hub.

Dubai, in particular, is leading the charge with a shift toward eco-conscious materials, modular and multifunctional furniture, and smart home integration. Consumers are increasingly drawn to pieces that combine aesthetic appeal with environmental responsibility—think reclaimed wood, organic textiles, and furniture embedded with technology like wireless charging and climate control.

Amid this flourishing landscape, Minotti Dubai has unveiled its latest collection, reinforcing the city’s deepening connection with Italian design. The flagship store, launched in partnership with Al Tayer Insignia, has quickly become a cornerstone of Dubai’s luxury interiors scene. The new collection, first showcased at Salone del Mobile Milano 2025, features work from renowned designers including Marcio Kogan / Studio MK27, Giampiero Tagliaferri, Hannes Peer, Nendo, and GamFratesi.

Highlights from the collection include the sculptural Coupé and Libra seating families by Tagliaferri, the geometric Riley sofa system by Peer, and the modular Bézier by Kogan, inspired by mathematical curves. Each piece blends heritage tailoring with contemporary experimentation, aligning with the Gulf’s preference for interiors that are both timeless and modern.

“Dubai itself has evolved into a global architecture lab,” said Renato Minotti, Co-CEO of the family-run brand. “Design becomes both a language of identity and a bridge between tradition and innovation.”