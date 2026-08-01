UAE FMCG spending rises 3.4% as local brands dominate consumer choices

The UAE's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market continued to expand over the past year, with consumer spending rising 3.4% and households making 968 million brand choices, according to the latest Worldpanel by Numerator Brand Footprint 2026 report.

The study, which ranks brands based on Consumer Reach Points (CRPs), found that growth in the UAE's FMCG sector was driven primarily by brands attracting new households rather than increasing purchase frequency among existing customers. CRPs measure how often a brand is chosen by consumers by combining household penetration, population and buying frequency.

The findings come as the UAE's household base grew 3.3% over the year, creating further opportunities for brands to expand their reach in one of the region's most competitive consumer markets.

Al Rawabi retained its position as the UAE's most chosen FMCG brand, followed by Almarai, Al Ain Farm, Marmum and L'Usine, which entered the top five after climbing one place in the rankings.

The report highlights the continued strength of domestic and regional brands despite the UAE's highly international retail landscape. Local and regional names accounted for 67% of total Consumer Reach Points among the country's top 250 FMCG brands, underlining their ability to maintain relevance with consumers amid strong competition from global players.

"The Brand Footprint ranking tells a much richer story than who sits at the top of the table," said Alan Roy, General Manager Middle East at Worldpanel by Numerator.

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"This year's results show that the UAE remains one of the region's most competitive FMCG markets, where growth is being earned rather than inherited. Market leaders continue to strengthen their position, yet challenger brands are also finding room to grow by becoming relevant to more households."

One of the report's clearest findings is that household penetration remains the primary engine of growth. Researchers found that the strongest-performing brands achieved gains mainly by recruiting new buyers, either through increased penetration alone or by combining wider reach with higher purchase frequency.

This trend reflects changing dynamics in the UAE, where population growth, consumer mobility and a diverse multicultural demographic continue to reshape shopping habits. Brands that expand distribution and visibility across more households are outperforming those relying solely on repeat purchases from existing customers.

Among the standout performers, Hayatna rose five places in the rankings to become the UAE's seventh most chosen FMCG brand. The company recorded a 58% increase in Consumer Reach Points, driven largely by significant gains in household penetration.

Global soft drinks brand Sprite was another major mover, climbing 19 places in the overall ranking. The report attributed the advance to growth in both penetration and purchase frequency, demonstrating that international brands can also gain market share by broadening their consumer base.

The results point to a market where growth remains broad-based despite increasing competition. Rather than a handful of dominant brands capturing all gains, both established leaders and challenger brands are finding opportunities to expand.

As UAE consumers continue to choose from an increasingly diverse mix of local, regional and international products, the brands best positioned for long-term growth are likely to be those that win over new households and strengthen their presence across the country's expanding consumer base.