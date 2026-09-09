UAE flights: Lufthansa Group to gradually resume flights to Dubai

Flight connections to Dubai will start in late October 2026, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday as the carrier joins other major airlines to resume operations to the emirate

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 9 Sept 2026, 2:00 PM
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Germany's Lufthansa Group will gradually resume flight connections to Dubai starting in late October 2026, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

"At peak operation, Lufthansa Group airlines will offer up to 36 weekly flights to and from Dubai," it said in a statement.

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"The gradual resumption of services will strengthen the Lufthansa Group's presence in the Middle East while significantly expanding travel options for both business and leisure customers."


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