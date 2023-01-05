UAE flights: Etihad Airways doubles flights to Thailand

From March, the airline will fly twice a day on the Abu Dhabi, Bangkok route

By WAM Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 3:40 PM

Etihad Airways is boosting its flights to Bangkok, Thailand by doubling its frequency.

From March 26, 2023, the airline will fly twice a day on the Abu Dhabi – Bangkok route, providing a total of 14 weekly nonstop services to Bangkok Airport (BKK).

The flights will offer Etihad's award-winning service and comfort across both Business and Economy Class cabins.Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said, "With our convenient morning departure from Abu Dhabi, our second Bangkok flight has optimised timings for those UAE residents wishing to have a break in Thailand.

"Moreover, the return departure from Bangkok allows for those Thai residents to arrive in Abu Dhabi in the morning to have a head-start in exploring what the city has to offer in terms of business and pleasure. It further reaffirms our commitment to bringing more guests to enjoy Abu Dhabi."

