Nearly 20 UAE flights delayed or cancelled after renewed US-Iran attacks

Some flights from the UAE to destinations, including India and Gulf countries, were cancelled or delayed on Thursday after the US launched a new wave of attacks on Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Gulf countries.

Almost 20 flights were either delayed or cancelled across UAE airports to regional destinations. The following regional flights have been impacted on Thursday:

Sharjah flights to Bahrain and Kuwait:

Air Arabia, the Sharjah-based airline, cancelled flight G9107 to Bahrain and flights G9068 and G9124 to Kuwait on Thursday and Friday. The aforementioned flights have been cancelled for weeks, although Air Arabia still has operational flights (GG9101, G9103, G9105, G9121) to the two Gulf countries.

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Flights to and from Dubai:

Some flights, both from the region and outside, were delayed or cancelled during the past two days, according to flight status data by Dubai Airports.

Flydubai/Emirates: Flight FZ 932 to Neom was delayed by two hours, while FZ 910, EK 2335 was delayed almost 20 minutes on Thursday.

FZ 1848 to Damascus was delayed for 44 minutes, while FZ 202 to Baghdad was delayed 50 minutes on Thursday. EK 928 to Cairo was delayed almost 40 minutes. FZ 308, EK 2178 to Kabul was delayed almost two hours.

SpiceJet: Flight SG5113 to Mumbai was cancelled on Thursday, while SG 5106 to New Delhi was delayed by 50 minutes. SG 052 from Pune was cancelled on Wednesday.

SG 5118 to Kochi was delayed by almost 16 hours, originally scheduled for 3:15am UAE time, now scheduled for 7:12pm.

Other airlines: Air India flight AI 4309 to New Delhi was delayed 57 minutes. Private airline Iran Airtour, flight number B9 9720, was delayed by over an hour.

Flights to and from Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways: Flight EY213 from Delhi was delayed almost an hour.

Air Arabia: Flight 3L715 from Abu Dhabi to Tbilisi was delayed 54 minutes. 3L764 to Tashkent was delayed for over an hour.

IndiGo flight 6E1439 from Tiruchirappalli was delayed 19 minutes.