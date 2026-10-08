UAE flight updates: Which flights are cancelled, delayed?

Several flights to and from the UAE were cancelled or delayed on Thursday, affecting services operated by Emirates, flydubai, Air Arabia, Etihad Airways and other airlines.

The disruptions included cancellations on several routes, while flights from Riyadh and Moscow also faced delays. Passengers are advised to regularly check their flight status with their respective airlines before travelling.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The following flights were cancelled on Thursday:

Emirates flight EK 872 from Kuwait; EK 568 to Bahrain.

Jazeera Airways flight J9 123 and returning flight J9 124 from and to Kuwait, respectively.

Flydubai flight FZ 812 from Abha and FZ 818 from Yanbu.

Emirates flight EK 130 and flydubai flight FZ 970 from Moscow.

Air India Express flight IX 612 to Tiruchirappalli.

Emirates flight EK 948 and EK 944 from Basra and Baghdad, respectively; EK 661 from Male; EK146 from Amsterdam; EK 153 to Copenhagen; EK 404 to Melbourne; EK 606 to Karachi; EK 905 to Amman; EK 390 to Phuket.

Delayed flights in Riyadh

The following flights were disrupted in Riyadh:

Emirates flight EK 820 was delayed by 1 hour and 45 minutes, while Flydubai flight FZ 848 was delayed by 1 hour and 57 minutes.

Saudia flights SV 596 and SV 597 to and from Dubai were delayed 2 hours and 47 minutes, while SV 572 to Abu Dhabi was delayed 2 hours and 10 minutes. Riyadh Air flight RX 243 was delayed 2 hours and 12 minutes, while returning flight RX 244 was delayed by 1 hour and 5 minutes.

Delayed flights in Moscow

Moscow’s Vnukovo airport also saw flight delays, including flydubai fight FZ 990; delayed by 1 hours and 9 minutes; UTair Aviation flights UT 715 and UT176, delayed by 2 hours; Pobeda flight DP 991, delayed by 14 minutes.

The following flights also saw some delays: