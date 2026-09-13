UAE flight updates: Up to 12 hour delay from India as airlines continue operations

Flights to and from the UAE continued to be affected by delays and cancellations on Sunday. Several flights from various Indian cities were delayed by more than 12 hours, including flights from Jaipur and Kochi.

Despite some flight delays and cancellations in the UAE, most carriers are operating at near-full capacity, with airlines also adding new destinations for the coming months.

Airlines continue to urge passengers to continuously monitor flight times, available on each airline’s respective website.

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Below is a list of flight updates for Sunday, September 13th:

Fights to Dubai:

Flydubai flight FZ 1111 to Tel Aviv was cancelled on Sunday, although FZ 1081, FZ 1125, and are scheduled to fly.

Air India Express flight IX 192 from Amritsar was delayed by 11 hours and 55 minutes, according to the flight status tracker on Dubai Airports’ website. Flight IX 432 from Kochi was delayed by 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Air India flight AI 4210 from New Delhi was delayed for 1 hour and 30 minutes. SpiceJet flight SG 5158 from Jaipur was delayed almost 12 hours. The original scheduled date for the flight was Sunday at 12:15am UAE time, with its departure time now scheduled for 10:30pm. SG 5117 from Kochi was delayed by 13 hours and 55 minutes, its scheduled departure time moving from September 13th at 3:40pm to September 14th at 1:45am.

Flights to Abu Dhabi:

Etihad flight EY654 from Kuwait was delayed by 26 minutes. EY178 from Copenhagen was delayed by 24 minutes. EY102 from Madrid was delayed by 37 minutes. EY144 from Zurich was delayed by 27 minutes. EY014 from Atlanta was delayed by 1 hour and 31 minutes. EY108 from Malaga was delayed by 29 minutes. EY078 from Manchester was delayed by 23 minutes. EY758 from Casablanca was delayed by 37 minutes. EY100 from Lisbon was delayed by 37 minutes. EY160 from Warsaw was delayed by 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Air Arabia flight 3LO44 from Kathmandu was delayed by 36 minutes. 3L442 from Yerevan was delayed by 22 minutes. 3L715 from Tbilisi was delayed by 27 minutes. 3L764 from Tashkent was delayed by 1 hour and 21 minutes.

Pakistan International Airlines flight PK217 from Peshawar was delayed by 15 minutes.