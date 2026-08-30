UAE flight status: Etihad, Emirates, flydubai, Air Arabia updates

Flights are largely operational in the UAE, with national carriers even introducing new destinations to keep up with demand. While the US-Iran war continues to disrupt some regional routes, several UAE airlines are maintaining services to Gulf destinations, and even adding new international routes.

Etihad Airways has introduced new destinations such as Calgary, while Emirates will introduce daily flights to Helsinki starting this October.

Here are the latest flight updates:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Etihad

Abu Dhabi to Bahrain: Etihad operates 3-4 daily flights to Bahrain International Airport, including EY641, EY643, EY647 and EY645.

Abu Dhabi to Kuwait: Etihad operates one daily flight, EY653, to Kuwait after previously suspending all flights due to disruptions.

Emirates

Dubai to Bahrain: Flight EK839 is scheduled to operate today and tomorrow, while EK837 is cancelled for the same period.

Dubai to Kuwait: Flight EK857 to Kuwait is scheduled to operate as normal.

Flydubai

Dubai to Bahrain: Flights FZ 029, FZ 023, and FZ 021 will operate as normal today and tomorrow.

Dubai to Kuwait: Flight FZ 063 to Kuwait will fly on schedule today and tomorrow.

Air Arabia

Sharjah to Bahrain: Flight G9107 to Bahrain is cancelled today and tomorrow, while flights G9101, G9103 and G9105 are scheduled to operate daily.

Sharjah to Kuwait: Flights G9068 and G9124 to Kuwait are cancelled today and tomorrow, while G9121 is scheduled to fly today and tomorrow.

Sharjah to Doha: Flights G9081 and G9138 to Doha are cancelled tomorrow, while the remaining flights are scheduled to operate on time.

Which international airlines operate in UAE?

Renewed escalations in the past week have prompted many international carriers to extend flight suspensions until later this year or even until next year. However, a few still operate in the UAE and across the Gulf region.

Air France resumed its flights to Dubai and Riyadh on August 25th, with flights to Beirut still suspended until September 1st.

According to official UAE airports data, the following passenger airlines are operating in the country: