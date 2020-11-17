UAE firms to hold walk-in interviews to hire for various jobs
Here's a list of companies holding walk-in interviews this week.
New jobs are scarce these days as companies struggle to survive during the Covid-19, but there are certain sectors and companies that are growing even during the pandemic. Similarly, UAE firms, though in small numbers, continue hiring and hold walk-in interviews for mid to low level jobs.
Below is a list of companies holding walk-in interviews this week for various jobs.
Job: Van salesmen
Requirements: Valid manual UAE driving licence, FMCG experience is a must.
Package: Selected candidates are offered an attractive salary and commission plus accommodation and transportation. Interview will be held from Sunday to Thursday from 9am to 4pm until the end of November 2020.
Location: The interviews will take place at Unikai Foods PJSC in Al Quoz 1, Al Meydan Street, near Dubai Bowling Centre.
Vacancies at Control Contracting & Trading Company
Job: Civil coordinator
Job: Civil foreman
Job: Storekeeper
Job: Joiner
Job: Furniture/wood finisher
Job: Steel fixer
Job: Painter
Job: Electrician
Job: Welding foreman
Job: Fabrication foreman
Job: Painting foreman
Job: Mason
Job: Carpenter
Job: Plumber
Job: Labourer/helpers
Job: Welder
Job: Fabricators
Location: Walk-in interviews by Control Contracting & Trading Company (CCTC) will be held in Mussafah Industrial Area, M2, Abu Dhabi, on November 19 and November 21 from 9.30am to 4pm.
Interview in Dubai will be held from at office No. 1513, Metropolis Tower, Business Bay on November 19 and 21 from 9.30am to 4pm.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
