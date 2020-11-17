UAE firms to hold walk-in interviews to hire for various jobs

Here's a list of companies holding walk-in interviews this week.

New jobs are scarce these days as companies struggle to survive during the Covid-19, but there are certain sectors and companies that are growing even during the pandemic. Similarly, UAE firms, though in small numbers, continue hiring and hold walk-in interviews for mid to low level jobs.

Below is a list of companies holding walk-in interviews this week for various jobs.

Job: Van salesmen

Requirements: Valid manual UAE driving licence, FMCG experience is a must.

Package: Selected candidates are offered an attractive salary and commission plus accommodation and transportation. Interview will be held from Sunday to Thursday from 9am to 4pm until the end of November 2020.

Location: The interviews will take place at Unikai Foods PJSC in Al Quoz 1, Al Meydan Street, near Dubai Bowling Centre.

Vacancies at Control Contracting & Trading Company

Job: Civil coordinator

Job: Civil foreman

Job: Storekeeper

Job: Joiner

Job: Furniture/wood finisher

Job: Steel fixer

Job: Painter

Job: Electrician

Job: Welding foreman

Job: Fabrication foreman

Job: Painting foreman

Job: Mason

Job: Carpenter

Job: Plumber

Job: Labourer/helpers

Job: Welder

Job: Fabricators

Location: Walk-in interviews by Control Contracting & Trading Company (CCTC) will be held in Mussafah Industrial Area, M2, Abu Dhabi, on November 19 and November 21 from 9.30am to 4pm.

Interview in Dubai will be held from at office No. 1513, Metropolis Tower, Business Bay on November 19 and 21 from 9.30am to 4pm.

