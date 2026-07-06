UAE firms seek specialist tech partners as AI and cybersecurity drive digital transformation

The UAE’s push toward becoming a leading digital economy is transforming the way organisations buy technology services, as businesses increasingly seek specialist expertise in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing and automation rather than traditional IT support.

Industry executives say the rapid pace of digital transformation has created a more complex technology landscape, making it harder for organisations to identify reliable service providers capable of delivering increasingly specialised projects. As a result, trust, industry expertise and proven implementation experience have become key factors in procurement decisions.

“The challenge is no longer finding technology—it’s finding the right partner to implement it,” said Hosam Eddin Hashish, founder and managing director of IT Finder. “Businesses are looking beyond technical capability; they want partners who understand their industry, have proven experience and can support them over the long term. In many ways, trust has become the most important factor in technology procurement.” [

The shift is particularly evident among companies investing in digital transformation initiatives. Earlier demand was largely centred on general IT support, but businesses are now prioritising AI, cloud migration, cybersecurity, automation and data-driven decision-making. According to Hashish, organisations increasingly prefer specialists who can solve specific business challenges and generate measurable outcomes rather than provide broad technology services.

The growing complexity of the market has also fuelled demand for platforms that help businesses identify and evaluate potential technology partners. Dubai-based IT Finder is one example of this trend. Founded in 2025, the platform connects businesses and consumers with verified technology providers across areas including cybersecurity, cloud services, networking, software development, AI, telecommunications and managed IT services. Rather than approaching multiple vendors individually, customers can submit a single request and receive quotations from relevant providers, allowing them to compare solutions and make sourcing decisions more efficiently.

The company says businesses account for about 70% of its target market, spanning sectors such as healthcare, education, retail, hospitality, logistics, construction and manufacturing. However, technology adoption is increasingly extending beyond corporate environments into households and everyday life.

Demand is rising for smart home technologies, intelligent security systems, connected devices and home cybersecurity services as consumers seek greater convenience and digital protection. “People are investing in smart home solutions, intelligent security systems, connected devices and faster home networks because they value convenience, efficiency and security,” Hashish said. “At the same time, awareness around cybersecurity has grown considerably as families become more conscious of protecting their personal information and digital lives.”

Another key trend is the growing use of automation and artificial intelligence to simplify technology procurement. As technology ecosystems become increasingly interconnected, businesses are looking for faster and more transparent ways to evaluate suppliers and source expertise.

“People now expect finding the right technology partner to be as simple and transparent as booking travel or ordering services online,” Hashish said. “Businesses don’t have the time to manually evaluate dozens of vendors or rely solely on recommendations.” He added that AI is expected to play an increasingly important role in matching businesses with suitable providers, reducing procurement times and improving decision-making.

With the UAE continuing to invest heavily in digital infrastructure and innovation, industry observers expect demand for specialist technology services, AI-powered sourcing tools and trusted provider networks to grow further. The trend is likely to create new opportunities across the wider GCC technology ecosystem as businesses seek faster, smarter and more transparent ways to navigate an increasingly sophisticated digital economy.