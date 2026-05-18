UAE firms rush to meet climate law deadline as AI drives compliance

UAE companies are accelerating efforts to comply with the country’s sweeping new climate disclosure regime before the Federal Climate Law comes fully into force on May 30, 2026, with many businesses increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to manage the growing complexity of emissions reporting and sustainability compliance.

The implementation of Federal Decree-Law No. 11 of 2024 on the Reduction of Climate Change Effects marks one of the most significant regulatory shifts for UAE businesses in recent years, moving sustainability reporting from a largely voluntary exercise into a mandatory compliance framework with financial and operational consequences.

Under the law, companies that fail to comply with emissions measurement, reporting and reduction obligations could face fines ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh2 million, while repeat violations could result in even steeper penalties.

Industry experts say the implications extend far beyond regulatory fines.

Companies risk losing access to government contracts, facing higher borrowing costs from lenders increasingly focused on ESG performance, and being excluded from global supply chains that are tightening sustainability standards.

“There are two compliance worlds in the UAE today,” said Avi Chudasama, co-founder and CEO of Newtral, speaking on the sidelines of Make it in the Emirates 2026.

“The first set of companies prepared the moment the law was issued, while a large number of companies are still grappling with the new reality,” he said.

The UAE’s climate law is part of the country’s broader push to accelerate its net-zero strategy and strengthen its position as a regional leader in sustainability, green finance and industrial decarbonisation.

The UAE was the first Gulf nation to announce a net-zero-by-2050 strategic initiative, while government authorities are increasingly integrating climate governance into financial regulation, industrial policy and corporate reporting frameworks.

Consultants say the new law represents a major transition from sustainability marketing to audit-grade climate accountability.

The initial phase of compliance focuses on Scope 1 emissions, which cover direct operational emissions, and Scope 2 emissions linked to purchased electricity and energy consumption.

Scope 3 emissions — which cover emissions across supply chains and broader business ecosystems — are widely expected to become mandatory from 2027 as regulators tighten disclosure standards.

The operational burden of collecting, validating and reporting emissions data is proving particularly challenging for companies still dependent on fragmented enterprise systems and manual reporting processes.

This is driving growing interest in agentic AI systems capable of automating large parts of sustainability compliance.

Chudasama said AI platforms are increasingly handling complex functions such as document classification, emission-factor extraction, anomaly detection, framework mapping and audit-trail generation.

“The UAE is moving faster than any government in the world to operationalise agentic AI,” Chudasama said.

“If the government runs on autonomous agents, the businesses that interact with it must be able to do the same. Compliance becomes the proving ground.”

His comments come after the UAE Cabinet recently announced plans to migrate 50 per cent of government operations and services to autonomous “agentic AI” systems within two years as part of a broader push to improve efficiency, reduce operational costs and accelerate decision-making.

Newtral, an AI-driven compliance platform focused on manufacturing and chemical-sector companies, said businesses are increasingly replacing spreadsheets, siloed reporting systems and consultancy-driven sustainability audits with always-on AI compliance systems.

The transition is occurring unevenly across sectors.

Oil and gas, petrochemicals, utilities, metals, banking and financial services firms are generally ahead because many already invested heavily in ESG reporting and audit-grade emissions systems.

However, industries such as real estate, retail, hospitality, logistics, trading and mid-market manufacturing are still building internal carbon accounting capabilities.

Small and medium enterprises face particular challenges because many have historically not treated emissions as a core financial or operational metric.

Analysts say the UAE’s climate framework is already influencing the wider Gulf region.

Bahrain’s central bank introduced sustainability reporting requirements for listed firms and financial institutions in 2024, while Oman’s Muscat Stock Exchange made ESG reporting mandatory under Administrative Decision 77/2025.

Qatar and Kuwait have aligned disclosure frameworks with IFRS Sustainability Standards S1 and S2, while Saudi Arabia is gradually moving towards stronger mandatory ESG reporting requirements.

The UAE has also established a national Monitoring, Reporting and Verification platform under the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, while Abu Dhabi operates an Enhanced Transparency Framework MRV system through the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

Sustainability experts say the convergence of climate regulation and AI is likely to reshape corporate operations across the Gulf over the next decade.

What began as an environmental policy initiative is increasingly becoming a competitive and financial imperative.

For UAE businesses, climate compliance is rapidly evolving into a core business requirement rather than a reputational exercise — and artificial intelligence is emerging as the technology backbone enabling that transition.