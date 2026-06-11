UAE firms ramp up resilience spending as cyber threats expose gaps

Rising cyber risks and disruptions push UAE companies to boost resilience budgets, but gaps in execution and overconfidence still leave many vulnerable, report finds

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 11 Jun 2026, 6:38 PM
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Businesses in the UAE are stepping up investments in resilience, but significant gaps remain in their ability to withstand disruptions, experts say.

Studies highlight a growing mismatch between awareness and preparedness, as companies operate in an increasingly digital and risk-prone environment. Cyber threats, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical uncertainty are intensifying the need for stronger business continuity management (BCM) frameworks. “The reality is that businesses here are operating in an increasingly digital environment where a system outage, a ransomware attack, or a supply chain failure can stop operations cold,” said Richard Chambers, senior advisor at Optro and former CEO of The Institute of Internal Auditors. 

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Despite this, many organisations continue to underestimate vulnerabilities. The research points to a structural issue in how resilience is managed, with BCM often treated as an IT function rather than an enterprise-wide priority. This fragmented approach leads to overconfidence even as companies incur substantial losses from disruptions. “That’s how you get the paradox of high confidence and significant financial losses, coexisting,” Chambers said, noting that resilience extends beyond systems to include people, processes and decision-making.

The gap is further widened by weak execution. While UAE firms show strong awareness of global frameworks, implementation remains inconsistent, with many plans untested or unable to meet recovery targets. “The missing piece is execution — specifically, the bridge between knowing what good looks like and embedding it across the organisation in a way that actually works under pressure,” Chambers said.

Encouragingly, the report notes a shift in mindset. BCM is increasingly moving from an operational concern to a board-level priority, with budgets rising and leadership engagement improving. Nearly half of UAE organisations have increased spending on resilience, and further growth is expected in the coming years.

At the same time, best-performing companies are treating resilience as an ongoing discipline, regularly testing plans, managing third-party risks and clarifying decision-making processes. This is emerging as a competitive differentiator in a market where reliability is closely linked to customer trust.

As businesses in the UAE face more complex risks, the research suggests that those able to translate awareness into action — and rigorously test their systems — will be better positioned to navigate future shocks and maintain operational continuity.


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