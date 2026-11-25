The UAE’s rapid investment in artificial intelligence, data centres and digital infrastructure is helping shift businesses from AI experimentation to large-scale deployment, creating opportunities for technology firms to deepen their role in the region’s transformation agenda.

According to Shiju Varghese, President and Region Head for Middle East and Africa at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), organisations across the Gulf are moving beyond pilot projects and proof-of-concepts and are increasingly focused on generating measurable business value from AI.

“Organisations across the region are moving beyond pilots and proof-of-concepts and are looking for tangible business value,” Varghese said, adding that enterprises are seeking to deploy AI “responsibly, securely, and at scale” while meeting requirements around security, regulation, sovereignty and resilience.

The comments come as Gulf governments continue to invest heavily in AI infrastructure and digital ecosystems as part of broader economic diversification strategies. TCS sees the next phase of growth being driven by a combination of AI adoption, cloud investment and increasing emphasis on digital sovereignty.

Varghese said government entities and public-sector organisations are likely to remain at the forefront of AI adoption due to national AI agendas, digital government programmes and spending on sovereign digital infrastructure.

Financial services are expected to be another major growth area. “Banks and financial institutions increasingly leverage AI to enhance customer experiences, strengthen risk management, combat fraud, and modernise core operations,” he said.

The energy, utilities, logistics and aviation sectors are also expected to increase spending on AI and digital technologies to improve operational efficiency, optimise assets and build more resilient supply chains.

While AI adoption is accelerating, Varghese argued that cybersecurity and trust have emerged as critical enablers of digital transformation.

“Cybersecurity, resilience, and responsible AI have become foundational to successful digital transformation, shaping how organisations innovate, manage risk, build trust, and realise value from technology at scale,” he said.

He believes the UAE is particularly well positioned to strengthen its status as a regional technology hub because of its infrastructure investments, connectivity and long-term policy vision.

“The UAE already has the ingredients needed to be a leading technology and innovation hub in the Gulf region, including strong investment, world-class infrastructure, global connectivity and a clear vision for the future set by the government,” Varghese said.

He noted that the country’s investments in data centres, cloud platforms, AI infrastructure and digital government services are creating a foundation for sustained growth. TCS, which has operated in the region for more than three decades, aims to support organisations in modernising core systems, building resilient digital operations and deploying AI responsibly.

Looking ahead, Varghese expects three major trends to shape the Middle East and Africa technology landscape over the next five years: increased localisation of data and AI capabilities, broader integration of AI into everyday business operations, and continued investment in cloud, digital and AI infrastructure across the region.

“AI will move from pilot projects to everyday business operations, creating value across industries,” he said, adding that companies investing in talent, innovation and long-term partnerships will be best positioned to benefit from the next phase of digital transformation.