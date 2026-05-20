UAE fintechs ramp up loyalty push as Payit rolls out in-app rewards scheme

Digital financial platforms in the UAE are increasingly turning to loyalty programmes and personalised engagement tools to drive customer usage and retention, as competition in the fintech space intensifies. Rewards-led strategies are gaining traction as providers seek to move beyond basic payments and remittances to offer more integrated, value-driven services.

This shift reflects a broader industry trend where customer experience is emerging as a key growth lever, with behaviour-driven engagement models replacing purely transactional approaches. Embedded rewards infrastructure, supported by scalable, API-driven technologies, is enabling companies to launch such programmes faster while reducing operational complexity.

Against this backdrop, Payit — a UAE-based digital financial platform backed by First Abu Dhabi Bank — has introduced its first customer rewards programme in partnership with Rewardz. The programme integrates a rewards layer directly into the Payit app, allowing users to earn points through activities such as transfers, payments, salary credits and promotional campaigns. These can be redeemed across lifestyle and retail categories or used within the app’s ecosystem.

The move marks a further step in Payit’s expansion beyond payments into a broader digital financial platform offering services including savings, lending and account management within a single interface.

Jaya Maru, Co-founder and CEO Middle East at Rewardz, said: “This collaboration highlights the growing importance of embedded loyalty in fintech and demonstrates how organisations can leverage scalable technology to drive meaningful customer engagement and business growth.”

The launch also highlights the UAE’s position as a regional hub for digital payments and fintech innovation, supported by strong government backing and high consumer adoption rates. As the market grows more competitive, differentiated offerings such as rewards and personalised experiences are becoming critical to sustaining growth.