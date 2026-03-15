UAE FinTech sector set to reach $5.71 billion by 2029 amid rapid innovation growth

The UAE continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading centres in the financial technology (FinTech) sector, benefiting from an integrated ecosystem that combines advanced digital infrastructure, flexible regulatory frameworks, and the flow of global investments, in addition to the presence of leading financial and technology institutions.

These factors have contributed to transforming the country into a platform for developing innovative financial solutions in areas such as digital payments, digital banking services, embedded finance, and digital assets, with expectations of accelerated market growth in the coming years.

Both the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) serve as two main hubs for the sector’s growth, hosting hundreds of companies operating in financial technology, artificial intelligence, and innovation.

Experts in the financial technology sector have confirmed that the coming phase will witness an acceleration in the adoption of technologies such as digital payments, the cashless economy, digital banking services, embedded finance, digital assets, and blockchain technologies, in addition to the use of artificial intelligence in data analysis, risk management, and the customisation of financial services.

Amit Dua, President of SunTec Business Solutions, said that the financial technology sector in the UAE has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, transforming from an emerging sector into a fundamental pillar within the country’s financial ecosystem, benefiting from an advanced regulatory environment and robust digital infrastructure that supports innovation and attracts investments.

He added that the UAE has today become home to a growing community of startups, global financial institutions, and technology solution providers, offering a variety of services including digital payments, regulatory technologies, financial automation, and financial infrastructure.

Mohammed Ali Yusuf, co-Founder and CEO of Fuze, said that the UAE has quickly succeeded in establishing its position as a global centre for virtual assets by building integrated regulatory frameworks that support responsible innovation and promote safe market adoption. This approach has enabled digital assets to become part of the main financial ecosystem and has contributed to consolidating the country’s position as a leading platform for future financial infrastructure.

Digital assets also provide a wide range of uses, such as faster settlements, more efficient cross-border payments, programmable finance, and advanced financial services. In this field, the UAE is setting global standards to be emulated.

According to the FinTech 2025 Industry Report by Emirates NBD and PwC, FinTech startups in the country attracted investments amounting to nearly $265 million in 2024, equivalent to one-third of the total funding granted to startups in the country.

The report expects the size of the FinTech market in the country to grow from $3.16 billion in 2024 to $5.71 billion by 2029, supported by widespread consumer adoption of FinTech innovations, investor confidence in the opportunities offered by the local market, and the strength of partnerships between the public and private sectors.