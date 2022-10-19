UAE fast-tracks digital economy growth

The adoption of new solutions based on technology and digitization would enhance the country’s competitiveness and global leadership

The participants of UAE Council for AI and Blockchain meeting discussed the second-phase goals, which include enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness in priority sectors, developing systems aiming to adopt artificial intelligence in government services, and establishing an effective legislative and regulatory environment. — Supplied photo

by Issac John Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 6:18 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 6:19 PM

The UAE government’s initiative to adopt advanced technology and enhance the utilisation of artificial intelligence in designing solutions to critical challenges will speed up digital economy growth and contribute to building a better future.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, speaking at a meeting in Dubai said the UAE Council for AI and Blockchain seeks to promote collaboration between various departments and pave the way for new opportunities.

Addressing the AI council meeting, the minister said the adoption of new solutions based on technology and digitization would enhance the country’s competitiveness and global leadership.

The UAE Digital Economy Strategy, which was approved by the Cabinet in April 2022, aims to double the contribution of the digital economy to the GDP from 9.7 per cent to 19.4 per cent within the next 10 years. The strategy includes more than 30 initiatives and programmes targeting six sectors and five new areas of growth.

It recognises that information, data and technology are today the primary sources and stores of value. The UAE already has the foundation for the digital economy, boasting one of the world’s deepest FTTH (fibre to the home) penetration rates, reaching 95.7 per cent of homes across the UAE.

According to ‘The Connectivity Index’ issued by Carphone Warehouse in 2021, the UAE achieved first place amongst the Arab countries and the third position globally in launching and deploying 5G networks.

The UAE has embraced 5G to digitally transform vertical industries, enhance productivity and open new opportunities. That focus is paying significant dividends as more businesses go digital. New 5G ecosystems have been built while original 5G-powered applications have been introduced to local industries.

The AI council reviewed the main achievements of the 12 sub-committees under its umbrella and discussed developments in the implementation of 60 initiatives during the second phase of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy.

Members’ discussions focused on plans to adopt artificial intelligence in vital sectors and encourage competitiveness between government entities. They also discussed the adoption of artificial intelligence as a working model and an essential tool in digital transactions in the healthcare, energy, natural resources, blockchain, industry, transportation and logistics, and tourism.

The meeting discussed the second-phase goals, which include enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness in priority sectors, developing systems aiming to adopt artificial intelligence in government services, and establishing an effective legislative and regulatory environment.

The Artificial Intelligence Ethics Policy Committee announced the completion of the AI Ethics guideline, which seeks to develop principles of artificial intelligence ethics, support the adoption of AI in the UAE government in major industries, and ensure follow-ups, transparency, and clear guidance in artificial intelligence systems.

Council members who attended the meeting included Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Department of e-Government in Sharjah; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al-Sharqi, head of Fujairah e-Government; Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Finance; Dr Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention; Sharif Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Industry; Dr Muhammad Al Mualla, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs; Abdullah Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy; and Mohamed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services of the UAE Government.

