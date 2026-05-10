UAE extends e-invoicing service provider deadline to October 2026

UAE's Ministry of Finance said service providers have already been approved, while several others are in the final stages of the accreditation process

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 10 May 2026, 9:52 PM
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The UAE’s Ministry of Finance has extended the deadline for businesses to appoint an Accredited Service Provider (ASP) under the country’s e-invoicing system from July 31, 2026, to October 30, 2026.

The decision, introduced through amendments to Ministerial Decision No. 244 of 2025, applies to companies and entities with annual revenues exceeding Dh50 million.

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The UAE will begin the pilot phase of its e-invoicing system from July 1, followed by a phased mandatory rollout, starting with businesses generating over Dh50 million in annual revenue.

The ministry said the extension followed a comprehensive assessment of market readiness and feedback from the business community, which called for broader technical options and more competitive pricing for e-invoicing services.

Authorities revealed that 32 service providers have already been approved, while several others are in the final stages of the accreditation process. The ministry said increasing the number of providers would help create a more integrated and competitive technical ecosystem.

In a separate move aimed at supporting local companies, the ministry also amended Ministerial Decision No. 64 of 2025 to introduce a white-label mechanism that allows UAE-based firms to collaborate with international technology providers.

The new framework will facilitate the transfer of technical expertise and enable local companies to deliver services tailored to UAE market requirements, accelerating the country’s digital transformation efforts.

Despite the extension for appointing service providers, the Ministry of Finance confirmed that the mandatory implementation timeline for e-invoicing remains unchanged.

Companies with annual revenues above Dh50 million must fully implement the e-invoicing system by January 1, 2027.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to maintaining a stable regulatory environment that supports a smooth transition to the e-invoicing framework and improves tax compliance efficiency across the UAE.

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