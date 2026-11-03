UAE expects growth in foreign trade after record numbers in first half of 2026

The UAE expects its foreign trade to continue growing this year despite regional challenges, after seeing record numbers in first half of 2026.

In the first half of 2026 alone, non-oil foreign trade reached Dh1.937 trillion in a historic first. Fahad Al Gergawi, the undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade, said he expects to see “more growth this year.”

Despite the challenges it faced due to the regional conflict earlier this year, as well as ongoing tensions, Al Gergawi said that numbers are still in the “two-digit growth for the first nine months.” The country’s non-oil foreign trade reached Dh3.8 trillion in 2025, with Dh1.1 trillion recorded in the final quarter.

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“Nevertheless, challenges are still there, and it's no secret that UAE has announced a solid strategy not to depend on the Strait of Hormuz,” he told audiences at the Dubai Fintech Summit.

Diversifying trade routes

The UAE has doubled down on its alternative shipping routes following disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, utilising its east coast for maritime shipments and the Etihad Rail for cargo.

Moreover, a 238km railway will connect Al Ain with Oman’s Sohar port, though trial operations are expected to begin late next year.

“All that combined with the experience that we gained in the last 40-50 years of supply chain logistics, makes sure that goods and services are flowing,” the Undersecretary said.

“Difficult times happen, but it shapes you better because you try to perfect your model to really tackle such times,” he added.

The Dubai Fintech Summit 2026 is one of the region’s largest fintech events, organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) as the flagship event of Dubai Future Finance Week. It brought together global financial leaders, regulators, investors, banks and technology innovators to discuss AI in finance, digital assets, payments, WealthTech, sustainability and the future of financial services.

“UAE is a big player in the region and one of the players globally on foreign trade development. We are considered among the top ten countries in the world that facilitate trade. At the same time, we are the largest Arab trading nation,” he said.