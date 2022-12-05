UAE: Etisalat to award Dh350,000 cash prize to startup pitch winner

This year's edition of 'Hello Business Pitch' competition is open to aspiring ventures who are up to 3 years in operation

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 3:50 PM

Etisalat UAE, branded etisalat by e&, has invited ideators and start-ups to pitch their next big business idea at the third edition of the ‘Hello Business Pitch’ competition.

After two successful series of the Hello Business Pitch competition, this year’s edition is open to aspiring start-ups who are up to 3 years in operation and innovators who have novel disruptive ideas and require the capital to kickstart the business.

This year, a total of six winners will be announced, whereby three disruptive ideators and three ambitious startups will walk away with cash prizes worth Dh350,000.

Registration for entries has already begun and it is open for a limited period only. Interested participants can register at https://etisalat.ae/pitch3 and they will be notified if they got shortlisted by a jury panel of subject matter experts who are joining the competition from various industries and verticals.

ALSO READ:

“We’ve always believed in supporting entrepreneurs and SMBs as they make a difference in our society through their pioneering and innovative business ideas. Over the years, the competition has become the bridge that enables their growth to the next level while we stay committed to the aspirations of the UAE leadership to be a leading sustainable knowledge-based and innovative hub globally,” said Esam Mahmoud, senior vice president, SMB sales and Marketing, etisalat by e&.

“This year, the competition comes with an exciting twist as we open the doors for a wider community of ideators and entrepreneurs to pitch their innovative ideas. We look forward to receiving submissions, enabling the space for pathbreaking ideas to come to fruition and implementation,” he said.