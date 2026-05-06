UAE energy ministry announces ‘green certificates’ for factories

The ‘National Green Certificates’ programme, which was launched in July 2024, promotes environment-friendly practices for commercial buildings in the country

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 6 May 2026, 12:25 PM UPDATED: Wed 6 May 2026, 12:26 PM
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The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced it is extending its ‘Green Certificates’ to include factories under its green certificates programme.

The ‘National Green Certificates’ programme, which it previously launched in July 2024, is a scheme in which promotes environment friendly building practices for commercial buildings.

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The scheme now includes factories, production plants, mills and other similar facilities, and will serve as a comprehensive national framework for assessing and certifying sustainable industrial facilities.

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The programme will use artificial intelligence to measure water and energy efficiency, as well as the quality of industrial processes so that operational performance and environmental sustainability is in line with global best practices.

It made the announcement during the industrial-related event Make it in the Emirates. The decision to include factories in the ‘Green Certificates’ programme reflects the UAE’s strategic direction toward advancing sustainable industry and establishing a low-emissions industrial model.

The programme is meant to incentivize industrial facilities to adopt best practices in energy efficiency and sustainability through a holistic evaluation system covering energy, water, emissions, and innovation.

It also enables factories to apply for certification based on defined criteria, while benefiting from incentives and competitive advantages that support their transition toward low-emission operations and strengthen their presence in regional and global markets.

This supports the accelerated adoption of clean technologies and the establishment of national performance benchmarks that enhance competitiveness and contribute to reaching the UAE’s goals in trying to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

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