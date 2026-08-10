UAE encryption policy reshapes physical security buying decision

The UAE’s National Encryption Policy is beginning to influence how organisations evaluate and procure physical security technology, signalling a shift in a market where cameras, access control systems and surveillance platforms are increasingly treated as part of critical digital infrastructure rather than standalone security tools.

Industry experts say the policy’s impact extends beyond government agencies and cybersecurity teams, reaching developers, facilities managers, consultants and companies responsible for securing buildings, transport networks and other assets across the UAE.

According to Steven Kenny, Manager of the Architect & Engineering Programme for EMEA at Axis Communications, the discussion is no longer limited to encrypting communications or protecting data.

“The conversation is no longer simply about protecting data or encrypting communications. It is about ensuring that the technologies deployed today can remain secure, supported and trusted throughout their operational life,” he said.

The shift comes as physical security systems become deeply interconnected with broader enterprise technology environments. Modern network cameras, access control systems, intercoms and video analytics platforms now connect to corporate networks, cloud services, mobile applications and operational technology systems.

Every connection relies on encryption and digital trust mechanisms, including certificates, secure boot processes, signed firmware and encrypted communications. As a result, connected security devices must increasingly align with an organisation’s wider IT and cybersecurity policies.

While some organisations may interpret the policy as a signal to replace older equipment, Kenny said that is not the immediate implication.

“The publication of the National Encryption Policy does not mean every product currently operating in the UAE must immediately be replaced,” he said, adding that existing encryption technologies have not suddenly become ineffective.

Instead, the policy is changing the criteria buyers use when selecting new technology. Historically, procurement decisions in the physical security sector were often driven by performance, regulatory compliance and cost. Cybersecurity considerations were typically limited to whether communications were encrypted.

Now, organisations are being encouraged to ask broader questions, including how encryption keys are managed, whether cryptographic components can be updated without replacing hardware, how manufacturers handle vulnerabilities and how long products will receive firmware and security support. Post-quantum readiness is also emerging as a consideration for long-term investments.

The challenge is heightened by the long lifespan of many physical security assets. Unlike laptops or smartphones that are refreshed every few years, security cameras and access control systems are often expected to remain operational for a decade or more.

“A product that is secure when installed will not automatically remain secure indefinitely,” Kenny said. “The ability to update devices, manage certificates, replace cryptographic components and maintain firmware therefore becomes part of the system’s operational resilience.”

The policy is also highlighting the need for clearer accountability. Responsibility for cybersecurity within physical security projects is often shared among consultants, manufacturers, system integrators and end users, creating gaps where critical risks can be overlooked.

For the UAE, where digital resilience has become a national priority, the convergence of cybersecurity and physical security is likely to shape future procurement standards. Rather than focusing solely on image quality or system performance, organisations are increasingly expected to evaluate how well security technologies can adapt to evolving cyber threats over their lifetime.

As Kenny noted, selecting a physical security provider is no longer simply about purchasing a device, but about “placing trust in an organisation’s ability to keep that technology secure, supported and resilient for many years to come.”