UAE employers plan 2.8% pay rises in 2027, but hiring appetite cools

UAE employers are expecting an estimated average salary increase of 2.8 per cent in 2027, with most planning to hold pay ranges steady or award modest rises, according to the UAE Salary Guide 2027 by recruitment firm Cooper Fitch.

The survey covered more than 1,091 organisations in the Gulf region, representing over 500,000 employees. It found that 88 per cent of respondents expect to increase or maintain salary ranges next year, and 77 per cent plan to hold them steady or award increases of 1–5 per cent.

However, Dr Trefor Murphy, founder and CEO of Cooper Fitch, believes the actual increase in the UAE could be higher. “I actually think the increase in the UAE could be higher than 2.8 per cent, perhaps closer to four per cent,” he told Khaleej Times.

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Some 46 per cent of UAE organisations plan to raise salary ranges in 2027, up from 43 per cent in 2026. Increases of 1-5 per cent are the most common at every level, at 35 per cent overall. Some 42 per cent expect no change, while 12 per cent anticipate decreases.

Seniority shapes expectations. Some 68 per cent of CEOs and board members expect rises, compared with 49 per cent of directors, 36 per cent of middle managers and 19 per cent of individual contributors. CEOs and board members also report larger planned rises more often: 21 per cent expect increases of 10 per cent or more, compared with 3 per cent overall.

Company size matters too. Organisations with 251-1,000 employees are the least likely to plan increases (33 per cent), against 51 per cent of those with 51-250 employees and 50 per cent of those with 1,001 or more. Some 44 per cent of the smallest firms, with up to 50 employees, expect to raise pay.

Technology, telecoms and heavy industry lead

By sector, information technology has the highest share planning pay increases (63 per cent). Within the sector, 13 per cent expect rises of 10 per cent or more and another 13 per cent expect rises of 6–9 per cent. However, 25 per cent of IT respondents also expect decreases.

Telecommunications follows at 60 per cent, and heavy industry and manufacturing at 59 per cent, with all reported rises in the heavy industry sector in the 1–5 per cent band. Banking, financial services and insurance stands at 54 per cent, and retail, e-commerce and luxury goods at 53 per cent, although 30 per cent of retail respondents expect decreases.

Government and public sector respondents are the most likely to expect pay to remain unchanged, at 70 per cent. Only 30 per cent expect increases.

Headcount growth cools

On hiring, 42 per cent of respondents expect to expand their workforce in 2027, down from 48 per cent in last year’s survey. Some 32 per cent expect headcount to remain stable, up from 23 per cent, while 26 per cent anticipate reductions. The estimated average headcount increase is 0.9 per cent.

A rise of 1-5 per cent is the most common growth plan, selected by 24 per cent of respondents. Only 7 per cent expect cuts of 10 per cent or more.

Real estate, construction and architecture has the highest share expecting to grow headcount (67 per cent), followed by retail, e-commerce and luxury goods (60 per cent) and banking, financial services and insurance (54 per cent). IT and logistics, transport and supply chain follow at 53 per cent each. At the lower end are telecommunications (10 per cent) and healthcare, pharma and biotech (8 per cent).

Murphy described the mood among employers as one of cautious optimism, with organisations increasingly focused on growth and expansion despite continuing geopolitical uncertainty.

“Putting the uncertainties aside, I think there is a general sense of cautious optimism,” he said. He acknowledged that the consultancy’s forecast was completed only days before the interview and that developments in the region could quickly change business sentiment.

Talent: most see enough, but gaps remain

Some 64 per cent of respondents believe the local market has sufficient talent to meet their 2027 hiring needs, while 25 per cent report a shortage and 11 per cent are unsure.

Views vary by department. Some 55 per cent of technology respondents report insufficient talent, compared with 16 per cent in HR. Aviation, defence and aerospace has the highest share reporting a shortage (60 per cent), followed by information technology and hospitality (40 per cent each) and real estate and construction (33 per cent). Government and public sector respondents are the most likely to report sufficient talent, at 91 per cent.

Sales and business development roles are the most frequently cited hiring challenge, named by 20 per cent of respondents, followed by technical and engineering roles (15 per cent) and AI, data and technology skills (10 per cent). The report notes that several responses point to a shortage of people who combine a function with deep sector experience.

Murphy said the UAE continues to attract professionals looking to relocate, with applications reaching unprecedented levels.

Demand for specialised skills is expected to stay strong in 2027, particularly in artificial intelligence, financial services and real estate, according to Murphy.

AI consulting is emerging as a growth area as companies seek expertise to improve efficiency, prepare for AI adoption and build enterprise-level capabilities, while treasury professionals and specialists in complex financial products are also drawing considerable interest.

In real estate, Abu Dhabi’s development activity is creating demand for particular skill sets, while Dubai continues to expand its property and construction pipeline.

AI is also changing the workplace. Some 29 per cent of respondents say AI or automation has already changed how their organisation measures employee performance, while another 31 per cent are considering changes. A further 31 per cent report no change and 9 per cent are unsure.

Looking back: 2026

The 2027 plans follow a year in which pay was largely held steady. Some 90 per cent of respondents said their organisation increased or maintained salary ranges in 2026, and more held ranges steady than raised them. Increases of 1-5 per cent were the most common.

Some 47 per cent reported no change in salaries in 2026, while 33 per cent raised pay by 1-5 per cent, 7 per cent by 6-9 per cent and 3 per cent by 10 per cent or more. At the other end, 3 per cent cut salaries by 10 per cent or more, 2 per cent by 6–9 per cent and 5 per cent by 1-5 per cent.

The share of firms raising pay varied by size. Some 48 per cent of organisations with 1,001 or more employees raised salaries in 2026, as did 45 per cent of those with 51-250 employees and 43 per cent of those with up to 50. Mid-sized firms with 251-1,000 employees were the least likely to do so, at 30 per cent.

On headcount, workforce reductions were more widespread in 2026. Some 16 per cent of respondents reported cuts of 10 per cent or more, compared with just 7 per cent who anticipate cuts of that scale in 2027.

Some 17 per cent reported reductions of 1-5 per cent and 10 per cent reported cuts of 6-9 per cent, against 14 per cent and 5 per cent respectively for 2027. Some 20 per cent reported no change in 2026, while 19 per cent grew headcount by 1-5 per cent, 5 per cent by 6–9 per cent and 13 per cent by 10 per cent or more.